Lady Eagles win twice to open RMAC slate

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team opened its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule last weekend with two victories for the first time in 14 years.

Playing in the Chicoine Center, the Lady Eagles outscored Fort Lewis College 10-2 in the final 5:47 of the first half to take the lead they never gave up enroute to a 72-49 win over Fort Lewis College on Friday night. The next night, they used their full-court press to overwhelm Western Colorado 24-9 in the fourth quarter and came from behind to win 60-51.

The Eagles received standing ovations from many of the fans both nights after their energy and teamwork had paid off. Coach Janet Raymer said her team played with lots of heart and intensity. The fans agreed.

The CSC women had not won both of their conference openers since 2007-08, when they defeated both Western New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands in the Armstrong Building. The 2021-22 team is now 3-5 for the season.

Fort Lewis jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minute Friday night. Even though the Eagles led 16-15 at the end of the first period, the Skyhawks went ahead by as many as five points early in the second frame.

Team leader Jori Peters scored six of her final nine points in the final 73 seconds of the first half by nailing three jump shots, one of them at the buzzer, to give the Eagles their 34-28 halftime lead.

Chadron State then outscored the Skyhawks 38-21 in the second half while posting the 23-point triumph.

Redshirt freshman Shay Powers of Longmont, Colo., led the second-half surge by scoring 17 of her career-high 24 points, while hitting seven of nine shots from the field, most of them short jumpers and layups, along with going 10-of-11 at the free throw line.

Transfer Sami Worrell also gave a preview of coming attractions by adding 12 points. For the game, the Eagles shot 45% from the field, including 6-of-16 on 3-pointers, and made 20 of 27 free throws. CSC had a whopping 48-28 rebounding bulge, paced by Olyvia Pacheco with eight. Powers, Worrell and Riley Aiono all grabbed seven caroms.

Senior guard Sydney Candelaria led Fort Lewis with 21 points. None of her teammates had more than seven.

Things were much closer and exciting Saturday night. It was particularly hectic in the fourth quarter when the Eagles were outstanding at both ends of the court.

Western Colorado hit just two of 10 field goal shots in the opening quarter, when the Eagles jumped out to a 12-4 lead. But the Mountaineers outscored the hosts 20-12 in the second stanza to knot the halftime count at 24-all.

Western got a pair of treys from its standout, Samantha Coleman, to open the second half and led 42-36 entering the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers also hit their first three shots in the fourth quarter to take a pair of nine-point leads.

That’s when Coach Raymer and her charges slapped on the full-court press that eventually brought the Western offense to a screeching halt. Another trey by Coleman put the visitors ahead 51-47 with 3:50 remaining.

That was the last time the Mountaineers scored. They turned the ball over on their next seven possessions without getting off another shot. Meanwhile, Worrell, a 5-6 transfer from Northwest College at Powell, Wyo., buried back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-0 run and seal the verdict.

Worrell was the game’s top scorer with 20 points while going 5-of-8 from 3-point territory. She also grabbed six rebounds and handed out six assists during her 36 minutes on the court.

Powers chipped in 11 points and also had six rebounds, helping CSC to a 34-28 edge off the glass. The dependable Peters added eight points and 10 assists. The Eagles also got a big boost from senior Bailey Brooks, who came off the bench to score seven points in the second half.

Coleman paced Western with 16 points while another senior, Grace Kirscher, added 11. The visitors hit 10 of their 21 field goal shots in the second half, but the 16 turnovers that the Eagles helped force in the half put the skids on their victory hopes.

CSC was 12 of 21 from the field in the final 20 minutes, after going nine of 32 in the first half.

Chadron State 72, Fort Lewis 49

Fort Lewis—Sydney Cardelaria 21, Alyssa Adams 7, Kelsey Sorenson 4, Piper Terry 4, Tayla Nez 3, Ember Cervantes 2, Samatha Wattawa 2, Jana Conejero 2, Brooke McGee 2. Totals: 18-55 (5-23) 8-19 49 points, 28 rebounds, 9 assists, 15 turnovers.

Chadron State—Shay Powers 24, Sami Worrell 12, Jori Peters 9, Riley Aiono 8, Olyvia Pacheco 7, Tatum Peterson 5, Emily Achter 5, Olivia Waufle 2. Totals: 23-51 (6-16) 20-27 72 points, 48 rebounds, 16 assists, 18 turnovers.

Fort Lewis 15 13 12 9 ----49

Chadron State 16 18 20 18 ----72

3-pointers: FLC—Candelaria 2, Adams, Nez, Terry, all 1. CSC—Worrell 2, Pacheco 2, Peters 1, Achter 1.

Chadron State 60, Western Colorado 51

Western Colorado—Samantha Coleman 16, Grace Kirscher 11, Emmery Wagstaff 7, Rachel Cockman 7, Katie Dalton 4, Natalie Jojola 3, Mia Lozoya 3. Totals: 19-43 (7-22) 6-10 51 points, 28 rebounds, 14 assists, 23 turnovers.

Chadron State—Sami Worrell 20, Shay Powers 11, Jori Peters 8, Bailey Brooks 7, Michaela Dammann 5, Riley Aiono 4, Emily Achter 3, Tatum Peterson 2. Totals: 20-53 (7-13) 13-20 60 points, 34 rebounds, 19 assists, 20 turnovers.

Western Colorado 4 20 18 9 ---51

Chadron State 12 12 12 24 ---60

3-pointers: WCU—S. Coleman 4, Kischer, Jojola, Lozola, all 1. CSC—Worrell 5, Peters 2.

