Late homer nets Eagles’ victory in finale

A two-run homer by freshman Mackenzie Kroll in the bottom of the seventh inning provided the Chadron State College softball team with a 7-5 victory over Regis in its final game of the 2021 season on Saturday, sending the Eagles home for the summer on a high note.
The Eagles had already scored twice in the last of the seventh to tie the score a 5-5 with one runner still on base. The next two CSC hitters popped up to infielders. Was the game going into extra innings? The answer was no. Kroll hit the ball hard and far down the left field line. The Eagles had won, salvaging the final game of the four-game set.
The homer was Kroll’s sixth of the season, the most any of the Eagles hit this spring. Power was not one of Chadron State’s strengths. The Eagles hit 21 shots over the fence, but the opponents belted 51. This one definitely came at the right time.
The other games during the weekend were fairly close, but the Rangers won them. The scores on Friday were 10-6 and 9-5. Regis won the opener Saturday 4-3.
Regis scored three times in the first inning of the Friday opener and led all the way. The Denver team took a 7-6 lead into the top of the seventh, then it added three insurance runs on back-to-back home runs by Jessie Case and Jade Loe. The Rangers finished with 14 hits and the Eagles six.
Regis also rallied late to win Friday’s second game. The score was knotted at 5-5 going into the top of the ninth, when the first three Rangers hit safely, the Eagles committed two infield errors and Regis scored four times
The visitors finished with 10 hits and the Eagles 11, four of them by shortstop Bailey Marvel and three by designated player Micah Stouffer.
The first game Saturday was tied 3-3 after five innings. Neither team scored in the sixth, but Regis got the winning run in the top of the seventh on a double by Logon Taylor and a single by loe. The Eagles went down in order the last of the seventh.
Loe finished with two of her team’s seven hits. Bailey Rominger had two of CSC’s five. No one else had more than one base rap.
In Saturday’s second game, the one the Eagles’ won, Jessie Henchenski, Stouffer, Kroll and Paige Propp all had two hits for the Eagles, who finished with 11. Regis had 10. Stouffer drove in three runs/
Regis ace Taylor Armitage was the winning pitcher in each of her team’s victories, hiking her record to 13-3. Gabby Russell, who did a bulk of CSC’s pitching following the loss of ace Tia Kohl to a knee injury at mid-season, took the loss in all three contests, falling to 4-8.
Russell also threw the first 6.2 innings of the final game, but gave way to Peyton Propp, who got the final out in top of the seventh. So when the Eagles rallied for the four runs that won the game in the last of the seventh, Propp got credit for the victory. Propp ended the year at 6-9.
The Eagles finish the season at 13-27 overall and 13-23 in the RMAC. Regis advances to the RMAC playoffs at 19-15 and 16-14.