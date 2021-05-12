Late homer nets Eagles’ victory in finale

A two-run homer by freshman Mackenzie Kroll in the bottom of the seventh inning provided the Chadron State College softball team with a 7-5 victory over Regis in its final game of the 2021 season on Saturday, sending the Eagles home for the summer on a high note.

The Eagles had already scored twice in the last of the seventh to tie the score a 5-5 with one runner still on base. The next two CSC hitters popped up to infielders. Was the game going into extra innings? The answer was no. Kroll hit the ball hard and far down the left field line. The Eagles had won, salvaging the final game of the four-game set.

The homer was Kroll’s sixth of the season, the most any of the Eagles hit this spring. Power was not one of Chadron State’s strengths. The Eagles hit 21 shots over the fence, but the opponents belted 51. This one definitely came at the right time.

The other games during the weekend were fairly close, but the Rangers won them. The scores on Friday were 10-6 and 9-5. Regis won the opener Saturday 4-3.

Regis scored three times in the first inning of the Friday opener and led all the way. The Denver team took a 7-6 lead into the top of the seventh, then it added three insurance runs on back-to-back home runs by Jessie Case and Jade Loe. The Rangers finished with 14 hits and the Eagles six.