Maddi Pelton qualifies for state again

The Chadron High girls’ golf team missed qualifying for the state tournament by one stroke Monday at the Class B-4 District Tourney in McCook, but Cardinals’ senior Maddi Pelton qualified for the fourth time.
Pelton shot a 93 to finish eighth in the individual standings. Four of the players who finished in front of her are from Scottsbluff, which carded a 325 to win the event by 96 strokes. Gering was second with a 421, Alliance squeezed into third place at 427 and the Cards shot a 428.
Chadron’s other scores were Maralee Rischling 104, Jackson Smith 115, Raleigh Bridges 116 and Gracie Jones 125.
The gold medalist was Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley with a 77, followed by teammate Emma Krzyzanowski and Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer of Gering, both at 79.
