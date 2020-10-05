 Skip to main content
Maddi Pelton qualifies for state again

The Chadron High girls’ golf team missed qualifying for the state tournament by one stroke Monday at the Class B-4 District Tourney in McCook, but Cardinals’ senior Maddi Pelton qualified for the fourth time.

Pelton shot a 93 to finish eighth in the individual standings. Four of the players who finished in front of her are from Scottsbluff, which carded a 325 to win the event by 96 strokes. Gering was second with a 421, Alliance squeezed into third place at 427 and the Cards shot a 428.

Chadron’s other scores were Maralee Rischling 104, Jackson Smith 115, Raleigh Bridges 116 and Gracie Jones 125.

The gold medalist was Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley with a 77, followed by teammate Emma Krzyzanowski and Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer of Gering, both at 79.

