For the sixth consecutive year, the Mitchell Tigers won both team titles at the Western Trails Conference Meet in Mitchell on Tuesday, April 16.
The Mitchell girls scored 142 points while Bayard was the runner-up with 84. The Mitchell boys racked up 147.5 points, well ahead of Kimball, which was second with 100.
Members of the Perez family unleased their speed to help the Tigers run away with the titles. Natasha, a senior, won all three of the girls’ sprints and her sophomore brother, Kadin, was first in each of the boys’ sprints. Both also ran on the winning 4x100 relay teams.
The meet produced another triple winner. Chadron State recruit Brady Kilgore of Kimball won both of the boys’ hurdle races and the high jump.
The girls competition produced three double-winners. Mitchell’s Regan Hodsden won both of the distance races, Morrill’s Ashton Hoffman swept the shot and discus and Bayard’s Kylie Stuart won the high hurdles and the pole vault.
Hemingford senior Josie Stuart won the 300-meter low hurdles to lead the Lady Bobcats, who were fifth in the team standings with 59.5 points.
Gordon-Rushville finished just 1.5 points behind Hemingford in the girls’ team results. Jayla Brehmer paced the Lady Mustangs by winning the high jump, anchoring the winning 4x400 relay, placing second in the 400 and finishing fourth in the long jump
The other members of the winning relay were Faith Brehmer, Shawna Shadbolt and Matison Moore.
The Hemingford boys didn’t win any events, but placed second in all three of relays to help them score 71 points, good for fourth place.
Carter Bucheit and Ethan Specht ran on each of the relays. Casey Lashley placed third in three events--the 100 and 200 dashes and the high hurdles.
The last time Mitchell didn’t sweep both team titles at the conference meet was 2013, when Bayard won the girls’ crown.
The team scores, event winners and Hemingford and Gordon-Rushville placings follow:
Girls Results
Team scoring--1, Mitchell, 142; 2, Bayard, 84; 3, Morrill, 71; 4, Kimball, 61; 5, Hemingford, 59.5; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 58; 7, Bridgeport, 48; 8, Potter-Dix, 2.5; 9, Minatare, 1.
100--1, Natasha Perez, Mit, 13.0; 4, Callie Shultz, G-R., 13.3.
200--1, Natasha Perez, Mit, 28.09; 4, Kamryn Ash, Hem, 29.96; 5, Liz Mayer, Hem, 30.02; 6, Callie Shultz, G-R, 30.13.
400--1, Natasha Perez, Mit, 1:02.93; 2, Jahla Brehmer, G-R, 1:04.08; 3, Faith Brehmer, G-R, 1:07.73; 4, Jori Stewart, Hem, 1:08.07; 5, Destiny Hanson, Hem, 1:08.97.
800--1, Jessica Whitebear, Bay, 2:34.84; 6, Kassyl Swinney, G-R, 2:54.77.
1600--1, Regan Hodsden, Mit, 6:09.3.
3200--1, Regan Hodsden, Mit, 12:37.76,
100 hurdles--1, Kylie Stewart, Bay, 16.2; 3, Kamryn Ash, Hem, 17.6.
300 hurdles--1, Josie Stewart, Hem, 49.9; 4, Jori Stewart, Hem, 53.92.
4x100 relay--1, Mitchell, 43.09; 2, Hemingford (Liz Mayer, Kamryn Ash, Jori Stewart, Josi Stewart), 54.86; 6, Gordon-Rushville, 59.13.
4x400 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Faith Brehmer, Shawna Shadbolt, Matison Moore, Jayla Brehmer), 4:28.64; 3, Hemingford, 4:36.18.
4x800 relay--1, Mitchell, 11:17.09; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 11:59.63; 6, Hemingford, 14:00.31.
Shot put--1, Ashton Hoffman, Morr, 35-8.
Discus--1, Ashton Hoffman, Morr, 102-3; 4, Lilyanne Carlson, Hem, 91-5.
Long jump--1, Megan Spicer, Kim, 15-1; 2, Callie Shultz, G-R, 15- ¾; 4, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 15-0.
Triple jump--1, Laura Sherod, Morr, 32-2; 6, Matison Moore, G-R, 29-9.
High jump--1, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 4-8.
Pole vault--1, Kylie Stuart, Bay, 9-0; 3, Josie Stewart, Hem, 7-6; 6, Alysen Turek, Hem, 7-0.
Boys Results
Team scores--1, Mitchell, 147.5; 2, Kimball, 100; 3, Bridgeport, 78.5; 4, Hemingford, 71; 5, Morrill, 70.5; 6, Minatare, 21; 7, Bayard, 18; 8, Gordon-Rushville, 16; 9, Potter-Dix, 2.5.
100--1, Kadin Perez, Mit, 10.9; 3, Casey Lashley, Hem, 11.2.
200--1, Kadin Perez, Mit, 23.81; 3, Casey Lashley, Hem, 24.62; 4, Brian Turek, Hem, 25.04.
400--1, Kadin Perez, Mit, 52.41; 5, PJ Lynch, G-R, 56.16.
800--1, Zach Wagner, Kim, 2:13.18; 4, Juan De La Cruz, G-R, 2:19.95; 5, John Ansley, Hem, 2:22.98.
1600--1, Caleb Koranda, Mit, 4:59.60; 6, Juan Da La Cruz, G-R, 5:33.00.
110 hurdles--1, Brady Kilgore, Kim, 15-1; 3, Casey Lashley, Hem, 15.6.
300 hurdles--1, Brady Kilgore, Kim, 42.63; 3, Wiley Rudloff, Hem, 44.88.
4x100 relay--1, Mitchell, 45.19; 2, Hemingford (Carter Buchheit, Ethan Specht, Casey Lashley, Brian Turek), 45.8.
4x400 relay--1, Mitchell, 3:44,63; 2, Hemingford (Brian Turek, Carter Buchhart, Ethan Specht, Wiley Rudloff), 3:46.97; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 3:53.45.
4x800 relay--1, Bridgeport, 9:19.17; 2, Hemingford (John Ansley, Carter Buchheit, Ethan Specht, Jaydon Walker), 9:21.69.
Shot put--1, Ephroen Lovatto, Min, 46-10; 4, Damian Holeman, G-R, 39-4; 5, Cade Payne, Hem, 39-2,
Discus--1, Jonathan Pieper, Mit, 132-3; 4, Jake Sellman, Hem, 110-10.
Long jump--1, Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 20-6.
Triple jump--1, Casey Benevides, BP, 38-9; 5 Carter Buchheit, Hem, 37-0; 6, John Ansley, Hem, 36-6 ½.
High jump--1, Brady Kilgore, Kim, 5-10.
Pole vault--1, Jerry Tarin, Morr, 11-6; 2, Ethan Specht, Hem, 9-0.