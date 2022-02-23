More than 40 Eagles qualify for conference meet

More than 40 Chadron State College track and field athletes have qualified for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Indoor Championships this weekend at Western Colorado University at Gunnison.

Since many of the Eagles are qualified in more than one event, they’ll be busy. Coach Riley Northrup said his travel roster includes 23 men and 18 women. That’s up from a total of about 25 his first year as the coach at CSC five years ago.

The athletes with the top 18 marks during the season qualify for the individual events.

Northrup added that the marks necessary to qualify have improved during that time.

“This conference is made up of a lot of really good teams and a lot of great athletes,” the coach added. “It’s going to take outstanding performances to place in each of the events.”

The CSC men finished fourth at last year’s indoor meet with 72.5 points while the women were 11th with 12.5. Both have improved, but the CSC men have been without two of their leaders, sprinter Brody Roden and long jumper Naishaun Jernigan because of injuries all season. Hopefully, both will be back for the outdoor schedule.

Another goal is to finish the conference showdown with marks that will allow them to advance to the National Indoor Championships. As things now stand, the only CSC athlete who seems assured of qualifying for nationals is redshirt freshman Morgan Fawver of McCook. His long jump of 24 feet, 4 ½ inches at the Colorado Mines Winter Classic puts him in a tie for eighth nationally.

Others such as Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., who has triple jumped 49-3 ½, and Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., who has high jumped 5-7 ¾, are “on the bubble.” The same is true for the men’s 4x400 relay team, which has an adjusted time of 3:15.35 that puts them in contention, but it will likely take a time around 3:14.00 to qualify.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0