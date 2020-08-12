Nebraska high school teams begin practicing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the uncertainty associated with COVID-19, Nebraska high school fall sports teams were allowed to begin practicing on Monday while getting ready for their season-opening contests at the end of the August, just as they usually do.

Even prior to that, coaches were allowed to conduct one-hour conditioning sessions per day last week.

Numerous volleyball teams are slated to open their schedules on Thursday, Aug. 27. That includes Chadron High, which is due to play at Mitchell that evening. The Lady Cardinals finished with a 31-8 record last fall. One of the setbacks was at the state tournament, where Lincoln Lutheran swept the Cards in the opening round and then went on to win the Class C-1 state championship.

Four starters from a year ago are missing, but Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the returnees are motivated to go back to Lincoln this fall.

All of the area football teams will kick off their seasons on Friday, Aug. 28. Chadron High’s first game will be at home against Chase County, one of the teams that defeated the Cardinals, who were 5-4 last fall. The Red Birds graduated their top passer, rusher and receiver from last year, but have picked up four good-sized transfers, all juniors, who are expected to give the team a big boost, Coach Mike Lecher said.