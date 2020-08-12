Nebraska high school teams begin practicing

Despite the uncertainty associated with COVID-19, Nebraska high school fall sports teams were allowed to begin practicing on Monday while getting ready for their season-opening contests at the end of the August, just as they usually do.
Even prior to that, coaches were allowed to conduct one-hour conditioning sessions per day last week.
Numerous volleyball teams are slated to open their schedules on Thursday, Aug. 27. That includes Chadron High, which is due to play at Mitchell that evening. The Lady Cardinals finished with a 31-8 record last fall. One of the setbacks was at the state tournament, where Lincoln Lutheran swept the Cards in the opening round and then went on to win the Class C-1 state championship.
Four starters from a year ago are missing, but Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the returnees are motivated to go back to Lincoln this fall.
All of the area football teams will kick off their seasons on Friday, Aug. 28. Chadron High’s first game will be at home against Chase County, one of the teams that defeated the Cardinals, who were 5-4 last fall. The Red Birds graduated their top passer, rusher and receiver from last year, but have picked up four good-sized transfers, all juniors, who are expected to give the team a big boost, Coach Mike Lecher said.
About 45 boys are on the early roster.
The softball team will be the first to open its season, playing at Southern Valley at Oxford on Aug. 21 and entering the Lexington Invitational the following day. The girls’ golfers will launch their season in a tournament at Sidney on Aug. 25 and two days later enter the Bayard Invite.
The cross country teams begin their seasons at the Scottsbluff Invitational on Aug. 27. Coach Willie Uhing has high hopes for both teams. The girls won the Class C-4 District Championship and placed fourth at state last fall while the boys’ team missed qualifying for state by just two points and had two individuals qualify for state. He believes both teams have the potential to be improved this fall.
There are 25 boys and 21 girls on the Chadron High rosters, Uhing said.
The very orderly scheduling set up by the Nebraska School Activities Association took a hit last Friday, when the Omaha Public Schools suspended all fall sports while announcing it will use remote teaching and not have classes in the schools for at least the first quarter of the school year.
Regional coaches and athletes are hoping nothing similar happens at this end of the state.
