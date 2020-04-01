Not biggest problem, but no spring drills perplexes CSC football coaches

On the other hand, all the opponents are in the same boat, unless they’d held spring practice before the horrible malady reared its ugly head in mid-March. Most teams, like the Eagles, space out their 15 practices from late March through the third week of April.

“We have more questions than answers,” CSC Head Coach Jay Long said. “The way things stand, we coaches can’t be involved in any workouts or even allow the players to use the weight rooms or the gyms on campus until at least May 1. We can contact them and encourage them in their academics, which we’ve been doing, but we can’t talk to them about football.”

That doesn’t mean the coaches have been hibernating since the restrictions were made. Long said he and his staff have been developing the playbook for the 2020 season, are preparing for the camps they annually host for high school teams in June and are looking ahead to recruiting 2021 high school seniors and junior college players.

Long said coaches can contact prospects now, but campus visits are not allowed.