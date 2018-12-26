The Scottsbluff Bearcats’ 12-1 season during the fall of 2018 was quite an accomplishment.
It was just the fourth time since the state playoffs were inaugurated in 1975 that a Panhandle team has racked up a 12-1 season.
It takes a perfect season to go 13-0. Hemingford is the only Panhandle team to do that since the playoff system began. Coach Jordan Haas and his Bobcats did it when they captured the Class D-1 championship in 2014.
The year before that, Hemingford also made a strong bid to go undefeated and win the state crown. The Bobcats were 12-0 and led the Class D-1 finale 18-7 at halftime, but Exeter-Milligan dominated the second half for a 20-18 post a verdict.
The first 12-1 team from the Panhandle was the Chadron Cardinals 20 years ago. Dick Stein’s 1998 Red Birds had won them all until colliding with a potent Lincoln Pius X crew in the Class B state championship game. While the Thunderbolts won 39-12, the Cards’ closest game during previous the 12 games was a 43-22 victory over Scottsbluff in the second round of the playoffs.
Just two of the remaining foes scored more than one TD against the Red Birds and the Chadron offense never scored fewer than 28 points.
That was the first of three consecutive Class B runner-up honors claimed by Panhandle teams. Scottsbluff grabbed the next two.
The Bearcats’ 1999 team played Elkhorn in the championship game. The Antlers won 23-8, and Scottsbluff finished 11-2 because Lexington had clipped Coach Gary Hartman’s team 15-13 midway during the regular schedule.
The next year, the Bearcats were undefeated when they reached the Class B title tilt, but Crete was a 13-3 winner, giving Scottsbluff its first 12-1 record. Crete’s final mark was 10-3. Those Cardinals has lost three times during the regular season, but won all four of their playoff games.
Like Scottsbluff, both Gretna and defending state champion Elkhorn were undefeated when Crete upset them in the playoffs.
The Hay Springs Hawks finished 11-1 this fall. They won all eight of their regular-season contests and also overwhelmed their first three opponents in the playoffs by a combined 154-27 margin before Wilcox-Hildreth rallied for a 52-40 triumph in the 6-man championship game.
Two more Panhandle 6-man teams have reached the state finals in recent years.
The Sioux County Warriors did it in 2012, when Wauneta-Palisade won the showdown game 26-16. The Broncos from the southwestern corner of the state also topped Sioux County 39-28 during the regular season, so the Warriors finished with a 9-2 record.
The following year, Hyannis reached the 6-man championship game and was edged by Silver Lake, located about 22 miles west of Minden, 47-46. Sioux County had dealt the Longhorns a 42-24 setback and Cody-Kilgore won 14-13 during regular season contests. Thus, Hyannis finished 9-3. Its playoff victories included a 44-29 triumph over Sioux County in the state semifinals.