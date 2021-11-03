Orediggers dominate Eagles 34-7

Colorado School of Mines scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and continued to dominate much of the game while defeating Chadron State 34-7 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference clash in Golden on Saturday.

Quarterback John Matocha led the Orediggers by completing 23 of 31 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns. All-star tailback Michael Zeman was the game’s leading rusher with 96 yards and scored Mines’ remaining two TDs. Mines is now 8-1 for the season and 6-1 in the conference.

Chadron State quarterback Dalton Holst completed 19 of 34 passes for 198 yards and the touchdown, but he was sacked seven times for minus 35 yards, and the Eagles finished with just 16 yards rushing.

Although they managed a first down on the game’s opening possession when Holst hit Montel Gladney with a 13-yard pass, the Eagles were their own worst enemy early when three motion penalties and a couple of short punts kept them from gaining momentum and helped Mines have favorable field position.

CSC’s only other first down in the opening half occurred when Mines was called for pass interference. The Eagles were forced to punt eight times in the opening 30 minutes.

Zeman scored the first touchdown on a 17-yard run with 9:17 left in the opening quarter. The Orediggers went ahead 14-0 less than three minutes later when Matocha competed an 11-yard pass to Josh Johnston two plays after he’d hit Joe Golter with a 36-yard toss.

The Orediggers also scored early in the second period when Tristan Smith carried a pass he caught in the flat 46 yards down the sideline to the end zone. They moved ahead 27-0 with five minutes remaining before halftime when Zeman took the snap from center and scored from the one to complete a 39-yard drive.

Chadron State Coach Jay Long said he was disappointed with the Eagles’ first half performance. He said they didn’t compete as well as usual, didn’t execute well and made too many mistakes.

“When you play a good team like Mines you have to play your best, and we didn’t do that today, particularly in the first half,” Long noted. “We had more effort in the second half and had some success. We have two games left and have got to be ready to play like I know we can.”

Both teams scored seven points in the second half. An interception by CSC senior safety Ju’Wan Murphy in the end zone after the Orediggers had driven 65 yards kept the Orediggers from scoring on their first possession of the half.

Mines got its TD with a bit more than a minute left in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass from Matocha to Max McLeod, who also caught a 32-yard pass during the 50-yard drive.

Bolstered by Dorian Collier’s 37-yard return of the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles scored early in the fourth frame on a seven-yard pass from Holst to Cole Thurness. Prior to that, Holst had connected with Chad Mikelson on an 18-yard aerial.

Late in the game after the CSC defense forced the Orediggers to give up the ball at the one-yard line, Holst hit Mikelson with a 29-yard pass and Ahlonte Hair with tosses of 17 and 12 yards to reach the Mines’ 33 before the drive died.

Thurness had four receptions for 46 yards and Mikelson three for 49 to lead the CSC receivers.

The Eagles’ leading tacklers were linebacker Joey Geil with 12 and lineman Kein Martin with nine. Both Bobby Peele and Noah Kerchal had eight stops, Travis Wilson 7 and Brendon Brehmer and Brendan Hopkins six apiece.

Now 4-5 overall and 4-4 in the RMAC, the Eagles will host Western Oregon in a non-conference game this Saturday, Nov. 6 at noon before wrapping up the season the following Saturday at Black Hills State.

; CSC; CSM

First Downs; 13; 24

Total Net Yards; 214; 439

Rushes, Yards; 25-16; 43-129

Passing Yards; 198; 310

Passing; 19-34-1; 23-31-1

Return Yards; 53; 75

Punts, Average; 9-33.4; 5-41.0

Fumbles, Lost; 1-1; 0-0

Penalties, Yards; 6-50; 6-75

Chadron State 0 0 0 7 ----7

Colorado Mines 14 13 7 0 ---34

CSM—Michael Zeman 17 run (Jacob Click kick)

CSM—Josh Johnston 11 pass from John Matocha (Click kick)

CSM—Tristan Smith 46 pass from Matocha (kick failed)

CSM—Zeman 1 run (Click kick)

CSM—Max McLeod 11 pass from Matocha (Click kick)

CSC—Cole Thurness 7 pass from Dalton Holst (Gunner Jones kick)

Rushing: CSC—Jeydon Cox 8-31, Dorian Collier 2-7, Brock Ping 2-5, Dalton Holst 12-minus 27. CSM—Michael Zeman 23-96, John Matocha 1-18, Nathan Mackey 5-12.

Passing: CSC—Dalton Holst 19-34-1, 198 yards, 1 TD. CSM—John Matocha 23-31-1, 310 yards, 3 TDs.

Receiving: CSC—Chad Mikelson 3-49, Cole Thurness 4-46, Ali Musa 3-34, Ahlonte Hair 2-29, Montel Gladney 2-12, Dorian Collier 2-12. CSM—Max McLeod 4-81, Joe Golter 5-63, Tristan Smith 3-50, Mason Karp, 3-46, Josh Johnson 3-19, Jacob Lutey 2-14, Michael Zeman 1-14, Isaiah Kroll 1-14, Zach Hoffman 1-9.

Kickoff Returns: CSC—Dorian Collier 1-37, Jeydon Cox 1-16. CSM—Mason Karp 1-19. Punt Returns: CSM—Mason Pierce 1-56.

Tackles: CSC—Joey Geil 4-8, 12; Kein Martin 2-7, 9; Bobby Peele 7-1, 8; Noah Kerchal 1-7, 8; Travis Wilson 2-5, 7; Brendan Brehmer 4-2, 6; Brendan Hopkins 1-5, 6; Javonte Hair 3-2, 5. CSM—Chaffin Ross 4-3, 7; Mack Minnehan 4-1, 5; Zach Hester 2-4, 5.

