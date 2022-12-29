Panhandle 11-man teams played thrilling football

There was some interesting and thrilling football played by the Panhandle’s seven 11-man teams in 2022. Scottsbluff was the most successful team by finishing 10-2 and being ranked No. 3 among the state’s Class B teams at the end of the season.

Both Mitchell and Gordon also advanced to the playoffs, Sidney improved its record from 2-7 to 5-4 and Chadron put together an assortment of long plays while also finishing 5-4.

Mitchell, which won its first eight games, might have finished the regular season undefeated, but with the Tigers leading 14-12 as the end of the first quarter, quarterback and all-around standout, Cael Peters, had to leave the game with an ankle injury. No one could take his place and Gordon-Rushville went on a 31-point tear in the second half and won 55-16.

Talk about big plays, the Mustangs made them in that game. Quarterback Carter Anderson completed nine passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns, all of them more than 50 yards long, in the second half to help him lead the Panhandle’s 11-man quarterbacks in passing yardage and his team in total offense for the season, according to the stats that were submitted.

The Chadron Cardinals specialized in big plays in 2022. Their first was a 90-yard touchdown pass from Broc Berry to Seth Gaswick on the Cards’ opening possession at Gordon. Early in the second half the same combo connected for an 82-yard TD pass play. In its second game versus Gering, Chadron’s Malachi Swallow had two 85-yard scoring dashes from scrimmage on jet sweeps.

Two weeks later at Valentine, sophomore Quinn Bailey raced 81 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage. Bailey also returned the opening kickoff 94 yards against Gothenburg the next week while Berry and Swallow also teamed up for a 65-yard TD pass in that game.

Late in the season, Gaswick took the opening kickoff against Alliance 79 yards, before being bumped out-of-bounds at the one-yard line, setting up the touchdown on the next play.

Gering also got in on the “big play” fireworks against Chadron. After Swallow had raced 85 yards to the end zone from scrimmage, the Bulldogs’ Tanner Gartner and Creighton Beals returned the ensuing kickoffs 93 and 87 yards, respectively, for touchdowns.

With four players who received all-state honors in their lineup, the Scottsbluff Bearcats had an outstanding season, providing some special pride for the Panhandle. They lost their second game of the season to Class A North Platte 21-14, won the next nine, including three playoff games by wide margins, before falling 49-35 to undefeated Omaha Gross in the Class B semifinals.

Bennington went on to wrap up its season at 13-0 by toppling Gross 38-14 for the state championship. Scottsbluff was accorded third place in the final Class B rankings by all three major selectors--the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star and Huskerland Prep.

As usual, the Bearcats played power football. They averaged 390 yards in total offense, just five fewer a game than Bennington for the Class B lead. Eighty percent of those yards were on rushing plays.

Scottsbluff has an extremely capable ball carrier. Sebastien Boyle, a 5-11, 205-pound junior, packed the pigskin 237 times for 1,926 yards, an average of 8.1 yards, this fall. The latter was exactly the same as he averaged as a sophomore in 2021 when he rushed 223 times for 1,808 yards.

Boyle is one of the Bearcats’ first-team all-staters. The others include offensive lineman Brock Knutson, a 6-7, 295-pound transfer from Mitchell who committed to play at the University of Nebraska long ago and officially signed the letter of intent last week. Another is senior linebacker Josiah Mobley, who led his team as well as the Panhandle’s 11-man players in tackles with 127.

While he didn’t make either the World-Herald or the Huskerland Prep first-team all-state lists, senior quarterback Braeden Stull, who switched from Bridgeport to Scottsbluff a year ago, was tabbed as “the athlete” on the Lincoln Journal’s Class B first-team all-state team this fall.

Stull was a versatile and valuable member of his new team both seasons. Last year, he completed 60 of 115 passes for 1,010 yards and was the team’s second leading rusher with 1,215 yards. His stats were similar this year, when he completed 62 of 100 tosses for 915 yards and ran with the ball 185 times for 1,122 yards.

The only other full-fledged all-state choice from the Panhandle’s 11-man teams is Mitchell senior Hayden Umble. He was selected by the Journal Star as a Class C-2 defensive back, but locally was noted more as an offensive force after rushing for 1,155 yards and averaging 7.5 yards a carry for the Tigers. His 21 touchdowns put him second on the Panhandle’s 11-man scoring list behind Boyle. He also played good defense, finishing with 77 tackles.

Chadron’s Bailey and Sidney’s Luke Holly also reached four-figures while carrying the ball for 1,023 and 1,006 yards, respectively, this fall. Both averaged 6.1 yards a tote. Bailey also returned kickoffs for 383 yards, caught passes covering 158 yards and threw a 56-yard TD pass for 1,620 all-purpose yards.

Gordon-Rushville’s Donovan Fillmore nearly cracked the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second year in a row. He finished with 937 yards a year ago and 980 this season.

Classmate Jace Freeseman was the region’s leading receiver again this fall. He caught 49 passes for 636 yards in 2021. While his receptions totaled 38 this year, they netted 705 yards. Two of them were for 61 and 71 yards against Mitchell, but his longest was an 88-yarder.

Another of the Mustangs, Aydon McDonald, was second with 31 catches for 695 yards. Chadron’s Provance was third in yardage with 485.

At least five Panhandle gridders deserve recognition for their kicking abilities. Mitchell’s Santiago Costillo scored 55 points as a placekicker, making five of eight field goals and 40 of 46 extra points. Mike Perez of Gordon-Rushville booted three field goals and was 29-37 on PATs. Scottsbluff’s Noah Shaddick was 32-35 on extra points and Sidney’s Isak Doty, also the Raiders’ quarterback, kicked 18 PATs and punted 20 times for a 37.6-yard average. Gordon-Rushville’s Brayton Hathorn had the same average on 22 punts.

The stats as reported by the coaches or retrieved from MaxPreps follow:

Rushing Offense; ; G; Yds.; Ave.

Scottsbluff (10-2); 12; 3,758; 313.2

Mitchell (8-2); 10; 2,541; 254.1

Sidney (5-4); 9; 1,958; 217.6

Gord-Rush (6-4)*; 9; 1,797; 199.7

Chadron (5-4); 9; 1,697; 188.6

Gering (2-7); 9; 1,288; 217.6

Alliance (0-9); 9; 517; 57.4

*Stats not available from 1 game

Passing Offense; ; G; Yds.; Ave.

Gordon-Rushville; 9; 1,935; 215.0

Chadron; 9; 1,376; 152.7

Sidney; 9; 1,213; 134.8

Alliance; 9; 1,046; 116.2

Gering; 9; 944; 104.8

Mitchell; 10; 902; 90.2

Scottsbluff; 12; 915; 62.0

Total Offense; G; Yds.; Ave.

Gordon-Rushville; 9; 3,732; 414.7

Scottsbluff; 12; 4,673; 389.4

Sidney; 9; 3,161; 351.2

Mitchell; 10; 3,443; 344.3

Chadron; 9; 3,060; 341.0

Gering; 9; 2,232; 248.0

Alliance; 9; 1,563; 173.7

Individual Rushing; No.; Yards; Ave.

Sebastian Boyle, SB; 237; 1,926; 8.1

Hayden Umble, Mit.; 153; 1,155; 7.5

Braeden Stull, SB; 185; 1,122; 6.1

Quinn Bailey, Chad.; 167; 1,023; 6.1

Luke Holly, Sid.; 161; 1,005; 6.2

Donovan Fillmore, G-R; 170; 980; 5.8

Tanner Gartner, Ger.; 155; 873; 5.6

Isak Doty, Sid.; 103; 800; 7.8

Cael Peters, Mit.; 135; 793; 5.9

Jackson Allen, SB; 38; 395; 10.7

Kyler Vincent, G-R; 32; 355; 11.1

Santiago Castillo, Mit.; 58; 348; 6.0

Carson Bair, All.; 78; 338; 4.3

Chad Anderson, G-R; 81; 338; 4.2

Malachi Swallow, Chad.; 34; 337; 9.9

Broc Berry, Chad.; 60; 200; 3.3

Receiving; ; No.; Yds.; Ave.

Jace Freeseman, G-R; 38; 705; 18.6

Aydon McDonald, G-R; 31; 695; 22.4

Xander Provance, Chad.; 28; 485; 17.3

Austin Roelle, Sid.; 23; 416; 18.1

Adriana Garza, Mit.; 24; 381; 15.9

Seth Gaswick, Chad.; 14; 362; 25.9

Tristen Timbers, All.; 34; 342; 10.1

Jackson Allen, SB; 20; 321; 16.2

Koleman Kaiser, Sid.; 19; 313; 16.5

Malachi Swallow, Chad; 15; 286; 19.1

Logan Slama, G-R; 19; 281; 14.3

Tanner Gartner, Ger.; 18; 271; 15.1

Tyzen Brown, All.; 21; 261; 12.4

Santiago Castillo, Mit.; 18; 211; 11.7

Mitch Moravec, Ger.; 19; 199; 10.5

Eli Blanco, All.; 23; 193; 8.4

Desmonte Smith, Mit.; 9; 165; 18.3

Landon Riddle, Sid.; 6; 163; 27.3

Quinn Bailey, Chad.; 14; 156; 11.1;

Jonah Amill, All.; 15; 145; 9.7

Kaden Bohnsack, Ger.; 8; 135; 16.9

Scoring; ; TDs; Other; Points

Sebastien Boyle, SB; 26; ; 160

Hayden Umble, Mit.; 21; ; 126

Braeden Stull, SB; 18; 1; 109

Luke Holly, Sid.; 15; ; 90

Quinn Bailey, Chad.; 14; 2; 88

Santiago Castillo, Mit.; 5; 55*; 85

Cael Peters, Mit.; 13; 2; 80

Isak Doty, Sid.; 9; 18*; 72

Tanner Gartner, Ger.; 10; ; 60

Malachi Swallow; 9; 2; 50

Jackson Allen, SB; 8; ; 48

Jace Freeseman, G-R; 7; ; 42

Broc Berry, Ch.; 6; ; 36

Desmonde Smith, Mit.; 6; ; 36

Seth Gaswick, Chad.; 4; 8*; 32

Xander Provance, Chad.; 5; 1; 32

*kick scoring. Others 2-pt. conversions

Individual Tackles

Alliance; Una.; Asst.; Total

Aiden Hancock; 45; 19; 64

Nick Wright; 42; 17; 59

Tyzan Brown; 43; 15; 58

AJ Stanec; 46; 12; 58

Chadron; ; Una; Asst.; Total

Gage Wild; 34; 56; 90

Xander Provance; 31; 59; 90

Seth Garwick; 37; 46; 83

Caden Buskirk; 23; 61; 84

Quinn Bailey; 23; 32; 55

Gering; ; Una.; Asst.; Total

Grady Robbins; 56; 36; 91

Creighton Beals; 45; 30; 75

Mitch Moravec; 18; 39; 57

Tanner Gartner; 36; 20; 56

Gordon-Rushville; ; Una.; Asst.; Total

Colton Archibald; 22; 40; 62

Caleb Heck; 32; 28; 60

Kyler Vincent; 24; 20; 44

Curt Rittgarn; 15; 14; 29

Mitchell; Una.; Asst.; Total

Cael Peters; 32; 53; 85

Hayden Umble; 44; 32; 77

Riley Murphy; 21; 43; 64

Santiago Castillo; 36; 24; 60

Austin Worth; 22; 34; 56

Scottsbluff; ; Una.; Asst.; Total

Josiah Mobley; 56; 71; 127

Jayce Wilkinson; 32; 34; 66

Cord Symons; 28; 34; 62

Mike Thrash; 18; 40; 58

Tyson Klein; 20; 34; 54

Jackson Allen; 34; 19; 53

Sidney; ; Una.; Asst.; Total

Boone Hicks; 35; 47; 82

McGuire Rolls; 32; 38; 70

Koleman Kaiser; 33; 25; 54

Reid Fiscus; 33; 21`; 54

Interceptions: Adriane Garza, Mit, 4; Santiago Castillo, Mit, Taner Gartner, Ger, Jackson Allen, SB, Carter Reisig, SB, Reid Fiscus, Sid, all 3.

Passing; ; Com.; Att.; Int.; Yds; %; TD

Carter Anderson, GR; 99; 185; 8; 1,837; 53.5; 17

Broc Berry, Chad.; 77; 135; 7; 1,316; 57.0; 12

Isak Doty, Sid.; 67; 123; 9; 1,178; 54.5; 11

Braeden Stull, SB; 62; 100; 6; 915; 62.0; 8

Cael Peters, Mit.; 51; 93; 8; 861; 54.8; 6

Jackson Howard, Ger.; 71; 133; 11; 844; 53.4; 5

Landon Crowe, All.; 92; 195; 9; 824; 47.2; 3