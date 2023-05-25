Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 29th annual Panhandle Prep basketball games will be played Friday, May 26 at Scottsbluff High School. Both girls’ and boys’ games will be played. Recent graduates from schools in the Panhandle as well as eastern Wyoming will make up the rosters.

Marlee Pinnt and Sophie Wess will represent Chadron but will play on different teams.

The girls’ game will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ contest. There also will be a 3-point shooting contests between the games and a boys’ dunk contest will take place at halftime of the girls’ games.

The award-winning Scottsbluff High School dance team will perform at halftime of the boys’ game.

As the name suggests, Panhandle Prep Sports Magazine sponsors the games.

The teams are designated as Blues and Reds. Here are the rosters:

Blue Girls—Catherine Bryner, Alliance; Payton Burda, Scottsbluff; Kealy Carson, Southeast; Ashlee Hattan, Lingle-Fort Laramie; Tessa Hurlburt, Ajae McKimmey and Reaghan Schultz, Gordon-Rushville; Taydon Kirchner, Ogallala; Grace Martin, Mitchell; Marlee Pinnt, Chadron; and Carleigh Pszanka and Nickie Todd, Gering. Coaches: Randy Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, and Stephen Crile, Alliance

Red Girls—Sydney Anderson, Shelby Ekwall and Brenna Herring, Southeast; Avery Hayward and Haily Koenen, South Platte; Daljit Kaur, Burns; Kierra Miller, Bayard; Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington; Reese Riddle and Rheagan Stanley, Sidney; Sam Toof, Hay Springs; and Sophie Wess, Chadron. Coaches: Barry Ward, Burns, and Ron Olson, Hay Springs.

Blue Boys: Carter Anderson, Ellis Livingston, Jace Nelson and Logan Slama, Gordon-Rushville; Ryan Baker, Torrington; Jaeden Dillehay, Jacob Dowse and Micah Schneider, Sidney. Jackson Hughes, Douglas; Austin Short, Southeast; Ryder Smith, Ogallala; and Johnny Vargas, Garden County. Coaches: Joel Nelson, Gordon-Rushville and Shawn Dillehay, Sidney.

Red Boys: Easton Anderson, Mitchell; Ryan Fornstrom, Collin Jessen and Stu Lerwick, Pine Bluffs; Jaron Gager, Ogallala; Max Greeley, Gering; Dylan Juelfs, Leyton; Trenton Marquez, Bayard; Luke Kasten and Zach Rotert, Potter-Dix; Skyler Sargent, Torrington; and Nic Waldron, Alliance. Coaches: Tyler Kimsey, Pine Bluffs; and Cory Michelman, Potter-Dix.