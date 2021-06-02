Panhandle Prep games high scoring

The Reds’ top guns were Luis Garza of Bridgeport with 31, Caeson Clarke of Alliance with 29, Sterkel 24, Cyza 19, Dayo Kennedy of Ogallala 17 and Zack Burke of Sidney 15.

Garza claimed the game’s MVP honor.

Bruegger was the boys’ top scorer with 38 points, apparently an all-time Panhandle Prep high. Brett Pszanka of Gering contributed 18, football star Rylan Aguallo of Mitchell 16 and Javon Coyle of Potter-Dix 14 for the Blues.

Bruegger, a 6-6, 190-pounder, averaged 19.1 points and about 10 rebounds while also leading all Wyoming in blocked shots last winter. He tallied more than 1,000 points for the Tigers during his career, joining his mother, the former Lisa Arnett, as a four-figure scorer for the Lusk-based school. In addition, he placed third in the Class AA golf tournament last fall.

The previous high point total for a Panhandle Prep game was 36 points by Trent Harris of Scottsbluff in 2015. Jordan Mills of Alliance tallied 34 that year and Dru Kuxhausen of Scottsbluff scored 35 and Terry Winkler of Gering 34, both in 2017.

No one else has tallied 30 points in the Prep games, although Vonsihn Sayaloune of Chadron had 28 in 2015, when he was named the MVP.