Hay Springs’ Baiden Planansky, at 132-pounds, and Bryce Running Hawk, at 182-pounds each earned first-place finishes at this weekend’s Knights Invitational in Dunning.
Planansky, who is now 7-0, dealt fifth-ranked 132-pound Class D wrestler Brady Gracey, of Mullen, his second defeat of the season on his way to a top finish at the meet. Planansky got out to an early lead 5-2 lead on Gracey after period 1 and led 8-4 when he pinned the fifth-ranked wrestler at 4:50.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Planansky earned his way to the first place match with quick pins of Southeast’s Greg Logsdon in the quarterfinal, and Sutherland’s Jacob Lantis in the semifinal. Planansky’s pin of Logsdon came after just 29 seconds and his pin of lantis after 37 seconds.
Running Hawk earned his first place honors by 2-1 decision over Cambridge’s Drew Sprinkle who is now 11-4 this season. After starting the meet with pins against his first two opponents, Running Hawk defeated North Platte St. Patricks’ Justin Schroll by 13-1 major decision. Running Hawk is now 19-3 this season.
Fellow Hawk Austin Anderson went 3-2 at the meet with a bye in both the first championship round and the second consolation round. Following the meet Anderson is 12-9.
Sioux County’s pair of wrestlers also attended the meet. Allen McCumbers started his day off strong, pinning opponent Tyler Coleman, of Hemingford, but was pinned in his quarterfinal match and lost his consolation match by 7-1 decision.
Teammate Mike Sanderson was unable to find the win column, losing by pinfall in two matches and receiving a bye in another.
The Sioux County wrestlers will continue their season, attending matches in Mullen, Saturday.
Hay Springs will attend the Chadron Invite this weekend.