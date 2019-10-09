The Crawford Rams football team was the latest to fall victim to the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys, falling 51-13 on the road in Cody.
The win preserved the Cowboys’ perfect 5-0 record this season and represented the fourth time this season their offense has put up 50 points in a game. The loss is just the second this season for the Rams and was, by far, the fewest points the Crawford offense has managed in all of its games this season.
Crawford managed 90 yards rushing and 113 yards passing in the loss, while the Cowboys had 265 rushing yards and 107 passing. Senior Cowboy running back Waylon Schneider led all runners with 150 yards on 23 carries. He accounted for two of Cody-Kilgore’s TDs.
Senior quarterback Daniel Busenitz threw for just 97 yards, but had four touchdown passes in the game. He was intercepted twice. Busenitz ran the ball three times for 65 yards and a single TD. Sophomore Cactus Miller had four carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore Gage Davis had three receptions in the game and accounted for just 22 yards receiving, but all three catches were touchdowns. Sophomore Peyton Sterkel had the Cowboys other receiving TD and senior Claysen Davis led the team with 38 yards on just one reception.
On defense, Busenitz led the team with 11 tackles. Davis and Schneider each had eight.
Crawford senior Will Ackerman completed 10 of 17 passes for 105 yards and one TD. He also ran the ball on four occasions, gaining 26 yards.
Ackerman’s touchdown pass was thrown to sophomore Hayes Frahm who caught two passes for 38 yards to lead the Crawford receivers. Sophomore Kolby Welling caught two passes for 25 yards and senior Rope Anders caught two for 24. Senior London Gillam led the team with four receptions but had just 18 yards. Sophomore Levi Van Beek caught just one pass for eight yards, but scored on the play.
Ram senior Dennis Vogle threw the TD pass to Van Beek and ran seven times to lead Crawford’s ground game. He totaled 46 yards.
The Crawford offense had four fumbles, but loss possession just twice.
Ackerman led the Rams on defense with 17 tackles and Anders had 14. Gillam had eight.
Wednesday the Rams host the Hay Springs Hawks for a game originally scheduled to be played on Thursday. Hay Springs has yet to find a win this season.