The Crawford Rams’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams wasted no time getting into action in the 2019 calendar year, travelling to Edgemont, Thursday, before hosting Lingle-Fort Laramie, Friday.
Unfortunately, the Rams got just one win last week when the Crawford girls defeated the Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers 43-33, Friday. Thursday the girls suffered a 57-43 loss to Edgemont.
The Rams’ boys fell to 3-8 this season after a fourth quarter surge from Edgemont led to a 43-40 loss, Thursday, and the Doggers ran out to a 47-25 win, Friday.
Friday the Rams’ girls used strong first and third quarters to earn their victory, outscoring the Doggers 16-8 in the first and 10-5 in the third.
Seniors Blake Dodd and Kelsey Tight led the game in scoring, Dodd with 15 points and Tighe with 12. Dodd hit two 3-pointers and was two-of-five from the line. Teammate Morgan Jones had the Rams’ only other 3-pointer and went two-for-two on free throws. Jones had seven points in the contest.
Thursday the Rams got out to a 13-11 lead before falling behind 32-22 after the first half. Individual scoring statistics for the game were not available at time of print.
Following a first quarter that ended tied at 13, the Rams’ and Moguls’ boys played out a back-and-forth affair that saw the Moguls outscore the Rams 11-5 in the second and the Rams outscore the Moguls 14-2 in the third.
Leading 32-26 after the third quarter, the Rams couldn’t keep up their momentum and surrendered the lead while being outscored 17-8 in the fourth.
Edgemont’s standout sophomore Caleb Simons led all scorers with 21 points including going eight-for-18 at the line.
A pair of Rams, juniors Will Ackerman and London Gillam, scored double-digits in the game, Ackerman with 14 and Gillam with 11. Teammate Jordan Summers had nine points.
Friday, the now 6-2 Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers got out to an early 14-8 lead and held the Rams to just seven points through the middle quarters to go on to an eventual 47-25 win.
Dogger senior Ty Mueller led all scorers with 15 points. Teammate Caeden Riley wasn’t far behind with 12. Mueller had three 3-pointers.
Behind early, the Rams shot from beyond the arc often, but connected on just 10-percent of 30 attempts. Summers, who led the team with 10 points, made 10 3-point attempts and connected on two. Teammate Ackerman hit on just one of 11 3-point attempts and was the Rams’ next best scorer with five points.
Though the Dogger defense kept their opponents offense at bay, they sent the Rams’ to the line often, giving up 27 free throw opportunities. Crawford was only able to take seven points from the chances.
The Ram boys and girls will host Guernsey-Sunrise, Thursday. Tipoff for the girls’ game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., with the boys’ game to follow.