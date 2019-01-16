Three Ram wrestlers travelled to the Bennett County Invite this weekend, and three left as place-winners, helping the Rams to sixth place in a field of 11 teams.
Dennis Vogl at 132-pounds was Crawford’s lone first-place finisher defeating Belle Fourche wrestler Joe Hanson by 4-3 decision in the top match. After receiving a bye in the opening round, Vogl defeated another Belle Fource wrestler, Ethan Nail, by fall at 4:23. He then earned his way to the first-place match with an 8-2 decision over Tyler Voorhees of Rapid City Stevens.
Teammate Kolby Welling at 145-pounds was pinned by Belle Fourche’s Cayden Wolfe in the semifinal round but earned his way back to the podium with a pin over Belle Fourche wrestler Nathan McKenney in the consolation round. Welling then met and defeated Lyman’s Jacob Hoffer by 5-3 decision.
The Rams Rope Anders also had a third-place finish after pinning host –school Bennett County’s Isaiah Johnson at 1:38. Like Welling, Anders dropped his semifinal match, but pinned Rapid City Steven’s Zach Hale in just 42 seconds to earn his way back to contention.
The matches brought Vogl to 16-3 this season, while Welling is 12-9 and Anders is 11-6.
The three are scheduled to attend Chadron’s home meet this weekend held at the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the Chadron State College Campus.