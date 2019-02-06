The Crawford Rams’ girls’ basketball team dropped to 9-9, Friday, losing 48-30 to the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys, at home in Crawford.
Cody-Kilgore’s Elle Ravenscroft scored 21 points to lead all scorers and provide nearly half of her team’s total offense.
The now 12-6 Cowgirls got out to an early 15-7 lead and led 28-15 at halftime. Unfortunately for the Rams, Cody-Kilgore would continue to get the best of the scoring in the second half.
Crawford was led by junior Blake Dodd who scored nine points while shooting 40 percent. Senior Kelsey Tighe was next best with eight points. Freshman Jasmine Dyer had five points and Sophomore Morgan Jones four.
The loss took Crawford to an even 9-9 ahead of their final games of the regular season, but they looked to rebound against the Sioux County Warriors, another Class D2-12 rival, Tuesday, in Harrison. Results of the game were not available at time of print.
The Rams sat 22nd in the Class D2 wildcard standings prior to Tuesday’s contest, behind both Cody-Kilgore and Sioux County.
The Rams will wrap up their season with another D2-12 foe, Hay Springs, Thursday.
The Ram boys also fell victim to Cody-Kilgore, Friday, losing 40-31. Neither a box score nor individual stats were available at time of print. They too played Sioux County, Tuesday.
The Crawford boys have two games remaining, compared to just one for the girls. They’ll play Hay Springs Thursday, in Crawford, and host Hemingford Friday, Feb. 15.