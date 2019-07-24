Four transfers and a freshman have been added to the Chadron State College men’s basketball team, coach Houston Reed announced last week while wrapping up his recruiting for the year.
Although Chadron State graduated five seniors from last year’s team that finished 12-14 overall and 10-12 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Reed thinks the newcomers have the potential to take up the much of the slack.
The coach is also counting on the five returning lettermen to be more productive and believes the Eagles will have the capacity to finish in the top half of the conference this coming year.
“I think each of the transfers will be contribute right away,” Reed said. “With five lettermen coming back, we’ll have nine players with considerable college experience. We’re also really high on all four freshmen that we’re bringing in.”
The newcomers include Brian Rodriguez, a Division I transfer from San Jose State who will be a senior in 2019-20. He’s a 6-foot-4 native of Phoenix.
Rodriguez spent two years at South Mountain Community College in his hometown, where he averaged 10 points and shot 48 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line as a sophomore. Last season, he saw action in 24 games at San Jose State and scored in double digits against Colorado State and the Air Force Academy in Mountain West Conference games.
The transfers who will be juniors include 6-3 Stephon Bell, another Phoenix native who was the leading scorer (11.7 points) and rebounder (6.2) at Antelope Valley College at Lancaster, Calif, last winter. Reed calls Bell “explosive” and said he is an especially strong rebounder.
Reed said the same is true of Kenan Gray, a 6-6 junior from LaGrange, Ga, by way of Southeast Community College at Beatrice, Neb. He averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds last season. Reed added that Gray has the ability to guard multiple positions.
The fourth transfer is Dominic Coleman, a 6-5 Denver native who will give the Eagles a tall guard. He’s coming from Trinidad State in Colorado, where he averaged just 6.1 points last winter, but scored at a 16.5-point clip as a senior at Chaparral High in the Mile High City.
The freshman who was signed this spring is Gage Delimont, a 6-1 Ainsworth native. He averaged 22 points and seven rebounds last year, when he was named the Southwest Conference’s Player of the Year, earned second-team Class C-2 all-state and had season highs of 35 and 38 points.
He’s the brother of Brady Delimont, who joined the Eagles a year ago and will be a junior this season.
The other returnees from a year ago are senior guards Michael Sparks and Colby Jackson, 6-7 sophomore Jacob Jefferson and 6-5 junior Walker Andrew. The five veterans combined to shoot 40 percent from 3-point range and all but Jefferson made at least 82 percent of his free throws last season.
Besides Gage Delimont, the Eagles will have three more freshmen on their 2019-20 roster. All three are Coloradans who signed last November and had outstanding senior seasons.
They are 5-9 Andre Sepeda of Greeley West and 6-8 prospects Kevin DiMarco of Coal Ridge High on the Western Slope and Jax Wilke of Mead High near Longmont. Each was voted his conference’s Player of the Year.
“It’s a risk to sign players before they have played their senior year, but I’m really happy how it seems to have worked out for us this year,” Reed said. “Sepeda was here to help with the camps this summer and he definitely looks like our next point guard after Colby (Jackson) graduates.
“Both of the big guys also have lots of potential,” the coach continued. “We’ll probably play one and redshirt one, but I don’t know which one will do what. I’m just glad we’ll have both of them on our team.”