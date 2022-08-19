Ridgeview’s Three-Man Tourney set

One of the major tournaments of the year at Ridgeview Country Club, the Three-Man Tournament, will be played Saturday and Sunday. At least 40 teams are entered.
The Championship Flight winners since 1998 follow:
1998—Dan Johnson, Dale Williamson and Ed McNulty, 61-61, 122.
1999—Tom Simons, Dan Beebe and Randy Horse, 64-61, 125.
2000—Dan Johnson, Dale Williamson and Ed McNulty, 62-62, 124.
2001—Dan and Tim Connealy and Justin Harvey, 60-60, 120.
2002—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 58-57, 115.
2003—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 57-60, 117
2004—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 56-63, 119
2005—Judd and Kourt Hageman and Jeff Strotheide, 61-61, 122.
2006—Colby Hartman, Bret Simons and Rob Stack, 60-59, 119.
2007—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 60-59, 119.
2008—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 60-62, 122.
2009—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 58-59, 117.
2010—Darren Drabbels, Derek Ginn and Pete Marak, 57-67, 124.
2011—Darren Drabbels, Derek Ginn and Pete Marak, 58-59, 117.
2012—Dale Engelhaupt, Tom Simons and Brett Simons, 58-60, 118.
2013—Tom, Brett and Scott Simons, 61-61, 121.
2014—Michael Colgate, Jay Eliason and Ed Pelton, 60-61, 121. [won one-hole playoff with a birdie vs. Tom, Scott and Brett Simons (59-62, 121).
2015—Tom and Scott Simons and Matt Watson, 61-64, 125.
2016—Tom and Scott Simons and Matt Watson, 60-58, 118.
2017—Bill and Michael Colgate and Dale Williamson, 58-62, 120.
2018--Tom and Scott Simons and Matt Watson (score not available)
2019--Judd, Kourt and Hunter Hageman, 61-61, 122.
2020--Darren Drabbels, Derek Ginn and Brad Gates, 59-61,120.
2021—Rich and Dean Patton and George Viher, 60-66, 126.