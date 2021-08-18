 Skip to main content
Ridgeview Three-Man Tourney set

One of the major tournaments of the year at Ridgeview Country Club, the Three-Man Tournament, will be played Saturday and Sunday. It’s reported that a full quota of teams has entered.

The Championship Flight winners since 1998 follow:

1998—Dan Johnson, Dale Williamson and Ed McNulty, 61-61, 122.

1999—Tom Simons, Dan Beebe and Randy Horse, 64-61, 125.

2000—Dan Johnson, Dale Williamson and Ed McNulty, 62-62, 124.

2001—Dan and Tim Connealy and Justin Harvey, 60-60, 120.

2002—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 58-57, 115.

2003—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 57-60, 117

2004—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 56-63, 119

2005—Judd and Kourt Hageman and Jeff Strotheide, 61-61, 122.

2006—Colby Hartman, Bret Simons and Rob Stack, 60-59, 119.

2007—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 60-59, 119.

2008—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 60-62, 122.

2009—Randy Horse, Tom and Scott Simons, 58-59, 117.

2010—Darren Drabbels, Derek Ginn and Pete Marak, 57-67, 124.

2011—Darren Drabbels, Derek Ginn and Pete Marak, 58-59, 117.

2012—Dale Engelhaupt, Tom Simons and Brett Simons, 58-60, 118.

2013—Tom, Brett and Scott Simons, 61-61, 121.

2014—Michael Colgate, Jay Eliason and Ed Pelton, 60-61, 121. [won one-hole playoff with a birdie vs. Tom, Scott and Brett Simons (59-62, 121).

2015—Tom and Scott Simons and Matt Watson, 61-64, 125.

2016—Tom and Scott Simons and Matt Watson, 60-58, 118.

2017—Bill and Michael Colgate and Dale Williamson, 58-62, 120.

2018--Tom and Scott Simons and Matt Watson (score not available)

2019--Judd, Kourt and Hunter Hageman, 61-61, 122.

2020--Darren Drabbels, Derek Ginn and Brad Gates, 59-61, 120.

