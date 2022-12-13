'Rookies' continue to improve

Though last week’s snowstorm caused the cancellation of the Chadron triangular with Valentine and Gordon-Rushville, the Chadron boys and girls grapplers still saw some action with the Gordon-Rushville Invite on Saturday.

Boys coach Jamie Slingsby said, “Overall as a team I thought the guys wrestled really well. Our ‘rookies’ are improving each time they wrestle. They are learning from their mistakes and getting better and better.

“Tayvin Jenkins made big improvements and placed fourth and Darion Dye was one match win away from coming in the top four.

“Being able to win two of the three finals matches was outstanding. Rhett [Cullers] was able to pin his opponent who is a tough kid from South Dakota and Zane [Cullers] lost to a South Dakota state placer from last year. Quinn [Bailey] keeps working to improve his skill set and not become complacent. For the second tournament in a row he was also voted the outstanding wrestler of the tournament.”

The girls saw plenty of their own victories, all placing in the Top 4. Taylee Williamson, Fia Rasmussen, Kenli Boeselager and Addie all claimed first place victories in their divisions, Brooklyn Hoffman placed second, Sarah LeBere placed third and Sara Weber placed fourth.

As of Monday, each of the schools from last week’s cancelled triangular were looking at dates that would work for rescheduling.

The Cardinals are on the road again this week, competing Friday and Saturday at the Valentine Invitational. “This tournament always brings in top teams from across Nebraska and South Dakota,” Slingsby said. “This will be a good test for us before we head into moratorium.”

Both teams will return to the mats on Thursday, Jan. 5. The girls will wrestle at Columbus, while the boys will be at Alliance. This year, the Chadron Invitational is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, with a boys dual at home Jan. 20.

Girls Results

115 — Taylee Williamson received a bye in Round 1, then made quick work of her opponents with a 27-second fall over Alicen Elk of Little Wound in Round 2 and a 5-second fall over Brandy Marshall of Lakota Tech on Round 3.

120 — Brooklyn Hoffman won by a 33-second fall over Lilly Pelster of Mitchell in Round 1. Though she battled hard in Round 2, she lost by a 9-5 sudden victory to Cante White Bull of Lakota Tech. She won second place after a 2:49 fall over Emilie Miller of Bridgeport in Round 3.

140 — Fia Rasmussen received a bye in Round 2, and took first after pinning her three opponents. She earned a 1:39 fall over Lakota Rodgers of Lakota Tech, a 1:16 fall over Angelica Provost of Bennett County and a 4:24 fall over Kirsten Heck of Gordon-Rushville.

145 — Kenli Boeselager received a bye in Round 1, then pinned Hayden Boles of Hay Springs in 1:01 in Round 1, and Giada Scherich of Lakota Tech in three minutes for Round 3.

155 — Addie Diers pinned her three opponents, taking Bailee French of Morrill in 29 seconds in Round 1, Aileana Brewer of Lakota Tech in 2:26 in Round 2, and Jordan Waln of Lakota Tech in 2:51 in Round 3.

170 — Sara Weber placed fourth after a 58- second fall to Kyliah Engledow of Mitchell in Round 1, a 2:12 fall to fellow Cardinal Sarah LeBere in Round 2, and a 1:07 fall to Hayden Marks of Bridgeport in Round 3.

In the same weight class, LeBere lost by a 7-5 decision to Marks in Round 1 before claiming her 2:12 win over Weber in Round 2. Round 3 saw a loss for LeBere by 1:35 fall to Engledow.

Boys Results

120 — Tayven Jenkins received a bye in Championship Round 1, but lost by a 56-second fall to Jeffery Forsen of Mullen in the Quarterfinals. After receiving a second bye in Consolation Round 2, Jenkins came back strong with a 17-0 tech fall over Bruce Whalen of Lakota Tech in consolation Round 3 and a 15-0 tech fall over Royal Lulf of Lyman in the Consolation Semifinal. He placed fourth after losing the third place match by a 53-second fall to Jadon Skavdahl of Sioux County.

126 — Jacob Winckler lost by a 1:04 fall to Eli Paxton of Mullen in the Quaterfinals, but came back with a 9-3 decision win over Rylan Houk of Mitchell in Consolation Round 1. He lost by a 1:25 fall to Benjamin Cassatt-Reina of Alliance in the Consolation Semifinal.

132 — Trayce Fisher received a bye in Championship Round 1. He lost by a 1:03 fall to Carson Gibbons of Crawford in the Quarterfinals and by a 3:12 fall to Jaylon Forsen of Mullen in Consolation Round 2.

138 — Layne Davidson lost by a 1:20 fall to Chase McGrath of Bridgeport in Championship Round 1. He took Patrick Richards of Lakota Tech with a 29-second fall in Consolation Round 2, before a loss to Justin French of Mullen with a 2:39 fall.

145 — Bennett Fisher lost by forfeit to Daniel Kohl of Morrill in Championship Round 1. He received a bye in Consolation Round 1, but lost by medical forfeit to Braydon Oldenkamp of Lyman in Consolation Round 2.

152 — Leo Golembiewski received a bye in Championship Round 1. He lost by a 1:33 fall to Gavin Hunt of Garden County in the Quarterfinals, and by a 49-second fall to Tate Thompson of Alliance in Consolation Round 2.

152 — Quinn Bailey took all of his opponents, with a 50-second fall over Wicahpe Pullium-Whirlwindhorse of Little Wound in Championship Roudn 1, a 2:33 fall over Kyser Lewis of Morrill in the Quarterfinals, a 1:33 fall over Bradley Chandler of Lakota Tech in the Semifinals, and a 9-1 major decision win over Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville in the first place match.

160 — Zane Cullers won by a 46-second fall over Antoine Running Bear of Lakota Tech in Championship Round 1, by a 5:41 fall over Gregory Johns of Gordon-Rushville in the Quarterfinals, and by a 10-2 major decision over Devyn Engledow of Mitchell in the Semifinals, but lost by a 2:48 fall to Tance Wagner of Lyman in the first place match.

170 — Jeremy Swallow lost by a 37-second fall to Brayton Hathorn of Gordon-Rushville in the Quarterfinals, then came back with a 2:27 fall over Dalton Norman of Crawford in Consolation Round 1. He lost by a 6-4 decision to Chase Brunsch of Hay Springs in the Consolation Semifinals.

182 — Rhett Cullers received a bye in Championship Round 1, then took three opponents for a first place. He won by a 1:32 fall over Tayvion Rooks of Little Wound in the Quarterfinals, by a 59-second fall over Tate Kvanvig of Mullen in the Semifinal, and by a 4:20 fall over Rory McManus of Lyman in the first place match.

285 — Darion Dye received a bye in Championship Round 1, and lost to Louie Thiry of Lyman in the Quarterfinals. After a second by in Consolation Round 2, Dye won by a 48-second fall over Tristin Jacob of Crawford in Consolation Round 3. He lost by a 43-second fall to Jeremiah Coley of Mitchell in the Consolation Semifinals, but claimed fifth place with a 1:52 fall over Anthony Running Hawk of Hay Springs.