Sasse new defensive leader

Clint Sasse, a former Chadron State football player and an assistant coach the past two years, was promoted last week to become the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, CSC Head Coach Jay Long announced.

"I've known Clint going back to 2003," Long said. "To be able to hire him as the defensive coordinator now is incredible. He's done a great job with our defense, stepping up and installing a new scheme on the fly this fall. I'm very excited to continue to work with him."

Sasse (pronounced Sassie) filled in as the CSC coordinator this fall following the resignation of Craig Jersild.

A native of Martin, S.D., Sasse was an all-state running back as a senior at Bennett County High School in 2008, when he rushed for 1,245 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 160 yards and two more TDs. In addition, he completed seven passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns and returned eight kickoffs for an average of 45.5 yards and six punts for a 29.2-yard average. He returned both a kickoff and a punt for a TD.

After redshirting as a freshman at Chadron State in 2009, Sasse earned four letters as a safety and special teams player for the Eagles. Although he missed much of his senior season because of an injury, he played in 37 games and finished his career with 45 unassisted and 74 assisted tackles.