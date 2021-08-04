Second-half surge led Juniors to superb season

Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Juniors came on strong late in the schedule to earn credit for having a superb season.

The Juniors won their final four regular season games, then overwhelmed the opponents in the Class B, District 7 Tournament they hosted, winning four games by a whopping 47-9 margin, and advancing to the State Tournament in Waverly

It was the Juniors’, known for many years as the Midgets, 11th trip to the state tournament dating back to 1954, and the first time since 2015.

Coached by Kyle Sanders and Bubba Paige, with program manager Bruce Parish also very much involved, the Chadron crew showed spunk at the state tourney. They trailed Blair 9-2 going into the bottom of the inning in their first game, but tallied six runs before the last out was recorded, making the final score 9-8.

The Junior Nationals then breezed past Central City in the elimination game, collecting 14 hits and scoring a dozen runs while winning 12-3. Every player in the Chadron lineup had at least one hit and scored at least once.

The season ended the following day, when homestanding Waverly won 4-1. Chadron outhit the winners 6-2, but a couple of errors made much of the difference. All four Waverly runs were unearned. The Nationals finished with a 15-10-1 record.