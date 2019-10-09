The Chadron State College women's cross country team placed fourth and the men's team was fifth, at Washington Park in Denver, in the Metro State-Denver Roadrunners Invitational Saturday morning.
CSC’s Madi Watson of Mitchell and Emma Willadsen of Eaton, Colo., finished fifth and sixth, respectively, among the collegiate runners, Both vastly improved their career-best times, which they had run on the same course a year ago. Watson’s time Saturday was 42 seconds faster than a year ago and Willadsen beat her previous mark set by more than one minute.
Freshman Jordan Jones of Moorcroft, Wyo., competed in her first collegiate race at six kilometers, turning in a top-20 finish among collegians. Her average pace of approximately 6:48 per mile was faster on Saturday than in either of her two five-kilometer races.
Sophomore Sydney Settles of Lincoln notched a new career-best as well.
On the men's side, freshmen Garrett Avery of Sheridan, Wyo., and Noah Burtis of Berthoud were both top-20 finishers in the college competition, placing 17th and 20th, respectively.
The two newcomers finished ahead of sophomore Zen Petrosius of Seward, Alaska, who set a personal best by a 50-second margin, on the same course where he was the second-best runner for the Eagles at the 2018 regional at 10 kilometers.
Because of a foot injury, the CSC men were without Jesse Jaramillo of Scottsbluff, who led the Eagles at their previous meets this season.
In the women's team standings, Colorado State University-Pueblo won first place, while the home team paced the men's field.
Individually, the overall women's race was won by Amelia Mazza-Downie, a world-class Australian runner attending the University of New Mexico, but running unattached. Alden Gruidel from MSU Denver was the first to cross for a college team.
The men's winner was Zouhair Talbi of Northwest Kansas Technical College.
You have free articles remaining.
CSC individual women's placings:
6, Madison Watson, 23:49.2; 7, Emma Willadsen, 24:03.9; 20, Jordan Jones, 25:17.1; 25, Sydney Settles, 25:45.2; 33, Kira Dickau, 33:02.8.
CSC individual men's placings:
17, Garrett Avery, 27:38.8; 20, Noah Burtis, 28:00.5; 29, Austin Russell, 28:50.2; 34, Zen Petrosius, 28:56.8; 55, Dante Peterson, 33:05.9.
Team standings:
Women
1, CSU-Pueblo, 31; 2, Metro-Denver, 46; 3, Slippery Rock (Pa.), 90; 4, Chadron State, 91; 5, Colorado Mesa, 93; 6, Johnson & Wales (Colo.), 174.
Men
1, MSU Denver, 37; 2, Colorado Mesa, 52; 3, CSU-Pueblo, 59; 4, Slippery Rock, 105; 5, Chadron State, 155; 6, Regis, 156; 7, Northwest Kansas Technical College, 197; 8, Colorado College, 201; 9, Colorado Mountain College, 236; 10, Johnson & Wales, 245.