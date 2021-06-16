Shadbolt places high on barebacks

Last week was a good one for Merriman cowboy Garrett Shadbolt. He placed first and second in bareback riding at two pro rodeos in Texas.

He initially was second with an 89-point ride on Pony Soldier at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo in Weatherford, Texas, to earn $1,502. The winner was Seth Hardwick, who scored 90 points worth $1,960.

Shadbolt then had the high score of 88 points at the Coleman, Texas, rodeo to claim another $1,321 while riding Flashcard Champ.

The latest Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association standings have Shadbolt in sixth place among the bareback riders with $35,596.88. The leader is Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas, with $81,365.10, while three-time world champion Tim O’Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, is next with $78,966.31.

Connell was fourth bareback riding at Weatherford and second at Coleman. Hooper was third in the event at the second rodeo.

Also at Coleman, Kalane Anders, a native of Bayard and a former Chadron State College cowboy, was seventh in steer wrestling in 4.4 seconds, good for $395.

The rodeo schedule will heat up beginning this week with the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte, and continuing through the entire summer. The goal is to finish the season among the top 15 in an event and qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December.

