Sidney teams to visit Friday night

The Sidney Red Raiders basketball teams, both of which are riding high this winter, will visit the Chadron Cardinals for a twin-bill Friday night. As usual, the varsity action is due to begin at 5:30.

The Sidney girls are 13-1 and were ranked fifth in Class B last week. Their only loss has been to Gordon-Rushville 42-37 on Dec. 30 in the finals of the Cabella’s Tournament in Sidney.

The Lady Raiders include three seniors who were starters on last year’s 19-8 team. They are Reese Riddle, Gabby Fortner and Rheagan Stanley. Riddle averaged 13 points, shot 48% from the field and made 108 of 144 free throws.

Sophomore Kayla Westby also has been among the team’s scoring leaders this season, but another excellent athlete, Karsyn Leeling, has been sidelined lately by a concussion, according to a reliable source.

The Sidney boys are 10-4. They recently lost to two outstanding teams, Ogallala, the top-rated C-1 team in the state, 74-58, and Class A North Platte 84-59. They demonstrated their clout by defeating Gordon-Rushville 65-34 in that finals of the Cabella’s Tourney.

The Red Raiders have at least three standouts. They are seniors Jacob Dowse and Micah Schneider and junior Isak Doty. All three also excel in other sports. Dowse is a 6-6 high jumper, Schneider is a suburb baseball player and Doty has been the Raiders’ starting quarterback since he was a freshman and placed in the 100 meters at the State Track Meet last May.

Both Schneider and Doty are 3-point threats.

The Cardinals also will be at home Tuesday night to play Alliance. The Lady Cardinals are 2-0 vs. Alliance this season, but the Bulldogs boys have won both games vs Chadron.