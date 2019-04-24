The Sioux County Warriors placed nine in the top three, including three first-place finishers, at the Burns Invitational, Monday, April 15.
The Warrior girls accounted for all but one of those finishes, earning fourth place in team scoring, three points behind Gering, in third place.
Sioux County got wins from freshmen Skylar Edmund, who had a personal best time of 1 minute, 4.07 seconds in the 400 meters, and Kailey Klein, who also set a personal best of 6 minutes, 13.21 seconds in the 1600 meters.
Sophomore teammate Kaycee Thompson was second in the 1600 meters with a time of 6 minutes, 17.16 seconds.
Senior thrower Bailey Oetken was second in the Discus after throwing 97 feet, 9 inches. Other second place finishes included sophomore Julie Skavdahl in the 200 meters, the girls’ 4x400 team of Edmund, Klein, Skavdahl and Juhnke; and the 4x800 team of Edmund, Klein, Kodie Rempp, and Kaycee Thompson. Rempp was also third in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 44.59 seconds, her personal best.
The Warrior boys’ top finish came from junior Tommy Watson who set a personal record of 16.52 seconds to win the 110 meter hurdles.
Edmund, Klein, Rempp and Thompson all qualified to compete at Best in the West in Scottsbluff which took place Tuesday. Races had not been completed by time of print.
The Warriors next meet will be at Panhandle Conference, Friday.