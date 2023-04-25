The Mitchell Invitational Meet took place on April 18, more than a week ago, but was a good one and deserves some press.

For one thing, the Chadron girls were second in the team standings with 66 points. Only Sidney with 80 points outscored them.

No one came in first for the Lady Cardinals, but they still piled up the points. Demi Ferguson and Beau Behrends were runners-up in the 400 and 800 meters, respectively. Kyndall Carnahan in the 1600, Brooklyn Hoffman in the 100 hurdles and Reese Ritterbush in the 300 hurdles all placed third.

Ritterbush also was fourth in the high hurdles, the same as Makinley Fuller earned in the 800, and the Lady Cardinals also formed some point-worthy relay teams.

In the boys’ action, Xander Provance won the 110 hurdles and Malachi Swallow was the 300 hurdles winner, while Rhett Cullers was a close runner-up in both races. Provance also was third in the long jump. The Chadron boys were missing Quinn Bailey because of illness and didn’t run any relay races.

Swallow was among the meet’s six record-breakers. His time of 39.20 seconds broke by nearly a second the mark that Paden Wilson of Burns had established 13 years ago.

It’s unusual that six records would fall in a single meet, but it happened. Gordon-Rushville’s McKinley Grover broke one of them when she hurled the discus 129 feet and one inch to break the mark that was set two years ago by Karly Sylvester of Sidney by more than 2 ½ feet.

Two more Lady Mustangs, Haley Johnson in the 800 and Tyrah American Horse in the 1600 also were event winners, and both were members of the winning 4x800 relay. Franklin Johns won the boys’ 800 for Gordon-Rushville, while teammates Ellis Livingston and Jace Freeman placed high in the sprints.

Another blue ribbon winner from the northern reaches of the Panhandle was Crawford’s Kylah Vogel, who nipped Ferguson by about a stride in the 400.

Led by Isak Doty, who won all three of the sprints, the Sidney boys joined the Raiders’ girls in winning the team titles. Sidney’s Chloe Ahrens won both of the girls’ hurdles with plenty of room to spare, and in the process broke the 300 lows record that was established in 2012 by Kelsey Wood, then of Hemingford, later a Chadron State track standout and now the wife of the CSC football team’s defensive coordinator, Clint Sasse.

Another current Sidney standout, Karsyn Leeling, won both the long and high jumps at Mitchell by going 17-feet and 5-6. The latter raised the bar on the meet record she had set last year by an inch.

Hay Springs’ highest placing was second in the boys’ long jump by Gage Mintken, who missed going 20 feet by just a quarter of an inch.

It was heart-warming for this reporter to see that the Lady Hawks’ Mia Skinner earned six points for her team by placing third in the 800 after she seemed well on her way to becoming a top sprinter, missed the 2020 season like everyone else because of COVID and then sustained a serious knee injury, but is back in action again during the track season.

The event winners and area team’s placings follow:

Women’s team standings—1, Sidney, 80; 2, Chadron, 66; 3, Gering, 62; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 59; 5, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 53; 6-7 tie; Bridgeport and Mitchell, 31; 8, Morrill 35; 9, Bayard, 33; 10, Hemingford, 20; 11, Crawford, 11; 12, Hay Springs, 6.

100—1, Alissa Morales, Ger, 12.96.

200—1, Brooklyn Hess, Morr, 27.04; 6, Lainey Fillmore, G-R, 28.89.

400—1, Kylah Vogel, Craw, 1:03.57; 2, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:03.88.

800—1, Haley Johnson, G-R, 2:35.04; 2, Beau Behrends, Chad, 2:37.10; 3, Mia Skinner, HS, 2:37. 51; 4, Makinley Fuller, Chad, 2:37.91; 6, Kiera Brennan, Craw, 2:39.08.

1600—1, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 5:52.77; 2, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 5:58.65; 3, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 6:02.40; 5, Aspen Graves, Chad, 6:09.01.

3200—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 11:18.03 (Meet record. Old record—Shelly Langmeier, All, 11:57.7, 2001). 2, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 12:41.43; 4, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 12:56.50; 6, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 13:26.32.

100 hurdles—1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 15.30; 3, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, 17:53; 4. Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 17.63.

300 hurdles—1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 46.10 (Meet record. Old record—Kelsey Wood, Hem, 46.5, 2012); 3, Reese Ritterbush, Chad, 51.05.

4x100 relay—1, Gering, 51.56; 4, Chadron, 53.11.

4x400 relay—1, Gering, 4:13.24; 3, Chadron, 4:17.37.

4x800 relay—1, Gordon-Rushville (Tyrah American Horse, Rylie Barker, Kylie Goings, Haley Johnson), 10:37.10; 2, Chadron (Taegen Bach, Jazzy Munyiri, Cali Hendricskson, Kyndall Carnahan), 10:41.02.

Shot put—1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 37-7 ¾; 6, Ember Deirs, Chad, 30-3 ¾.

Discus—1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 129-1 (Meet record. Old record—Karly Sylvester, Sid, 126-8, 2021).

Long jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 17-0; 6, Aurora Hinman, Hem, 14-1.

Triple jump—1, Danika Hassel, Bay, 32-8; 6, Addison Morrison, Chad, 29-1.

High jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 5-6 (Meet record. Old record—Leeling, 5-5, 2022); 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 4-11.

Pole vault—1, Alissa Hodsden, Mit, 9-7.

Boys’ Team Standings—1, Sidney, 121; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 74; 3, Gering, 65; 4, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 61; 5, Mitchell, 54; 6, Chadron, 53; 7, Bayard, 23; 8-9, Bridgeport and Hay Springs, 21; 10, Hemingford, 17; 11, Morrill, 16; 12, Crawford, 1.

100—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 11.16; 4, Ellis Livingstron, G-R, 11.61.

200—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 22.53; 2 Jace Freeseman, G-R, 23.43; 3, Elis Livingston, G-R, 23.58; 6, Gage Mintken, HS, 24.04.

400—1, Isak Doty, Sid, 51.03; 3, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 52.31.

800—1, Franklin Johns, G-R, 2:04.09; 3, Wes Jacobs, HS, 2:09.00; 6, Kobe Bissonette, Chad, 2:14.28.

1600—1, Myles Wilson, L-FL, 4:46.98; 3, Franklin Johns, G-R, 4:56.68; 4, Wes Jacobs, HS, 5:01.62.

3200—1, Luke Ott, Morr, 11:14.03; 2, Greg Johns, G-R, 11:26.66; 5, Parker Wellnitz, HS, 11:47.70.

110 hurdles—1, Xander Provance, Chad, 14.61; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 14.84; 3, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 15.85; 5, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 16.84.

300 hurdles—1, Malachi Swallow, Chad, 39.20 (Meet record. Old record—Paden Wilson, Burns, 40.15, 2010); 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 39.25; 4, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 40.93.

4x100 relay—1, Sidney, 44.33; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 45.16.

4x400 relay—1, Gering, 3:33.96; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 3:38.91; 6, Hemingford, 4:13.47.

4x800 relay—1, Lingle-Fort Laramie, 8:36.28; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 9:16.18.

Shot put—1, Jeramiah Coley, Mit, 45-2 ½; 2, Theron Miller, Hem, 45-1 ½; 4, Atreyu Thorsen, G-R, 43-1 ½; 6, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 42- ½.

Discus—1, Jeremiah Coley, Mit, 142-2; 3, Theron Miller, Hem, 139-5; 5, Henry Kennell, Chad, 129-3; 6, Carter Rudloff, Craw, 122-8.

Long jump—1, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 20-3; 2, Gage Mintken, HS, 19-11 ¾; 3, Xander Provance, Chad, 19-6 ½.

Triple jump—1, Eran James, Ger, 41-3 ½.

High jump—1, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 6-1; 5, Cade Smith, 5-7.

Pole vault—1, Bryce Hodsden, Mit, 14-1. (Meet record. Old Record—Justin Spencer, Mit, 14-0, 2018).