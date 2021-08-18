Stein positive influence to many

A large crowd nearly filled St. Patrick’s Church on Friday for Coach Dick Stein’s funeral, which also truly was a celebration of life for a person who was successful both on and off the field and led the way for others to follow.

Many plaudits were noted by the Rev. Todd Phillipsen, who officiated, as well as by family members who spoke during the services and former athletes and coaches who had worked with him when they were contacted before and afterwards.

They noted that he could be firm and always tended to business, urged his athletes to play with passion, but also wanted both his family, associates and proteges to enjoy life and take pride in their actions.

“He was not easy on his children,” son Chris said. “When we got in trouble, he would pick us up, dust us off and send us on our way. He would do anything for his children and for his players.”

Stein, who was 81 when he died on Monday, Aug. 9 of congestive heart failure, spent 34 years as a head coach, the last 22 at Chadron High School before retiring at the end of the 2001 school year. Chris said his dad initially wanted to be a swimming coach, partially because it’s a sport where everyone participates. But when he took his first job at Hanna, Wyo., in the late 1960s, the swimming coach also had to co0ach football.