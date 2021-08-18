Stein positive influence to many

A large crowd nearly filled St. Patrick’s Church on Friday for Coach Dick Stein’s funeral, which also truly was a celebration of life for a person who was successful both on and off the field and led the way for others to follow.
Many plaudits were noted by the Rev. Todd Phillipsen, who officiated, as well as by family members who spoke during the services and former athletes and coaches who had worked with him when they were contacted before and afterwards.
They noted that he could be firm and always tended to business, urged his athletes to play with passion, but also wanted both his family, associates and proteges to enjoy life and take pride in their actions.
“He was not easy on his children,” son Chris said. “When we got in trouble, he would pick us up, dust us off and send us on our way. He would do anything for his children and for his players.”
Stein, who was 81 when he died on Monday, Aug. 9 of congestive heart failure, spent 34 years as a head coach, the last 22 at Chadron High School before retiring at the end of the 2001 school year. Chris said his dad initially wanted to be a swimming coach, partially because it’s a sport where everyone participates. But when he took his first job at Hanna, Wyo., in the late 1960s, the swimming coach also had to co0ach football.
Nearly all of his football teams did well. After coaching the sport at Hanna-Elk Mountain two years, Sterling, Colo., one year, Estes Park, Colo., three years and Yuma, Ariz., five years, he had an 82-40-2 record when he arrived in Chadron in the fall of 1979.
Under his direction, the Cardinals were 144-71-0, giving him a 226-111-2 career record. Entering his final season as the football coach in 2000, when the Cards went 8-2, a list in the Omaha World-Herald had him tied for ninth on the state’s all-time career victory list and tied for seventh among the state’s active coaches.
Stein’s tenure as the Chadron High grid mentor was twice as long as any other Cardinals’ football coaches had been when he retired. Fourteen of his teams reached the state playoffs.
All but one of his Chadron teams won at least four games, 18 of them won more than they lost, half of them won at least seven games and the 1984, 1988 and 1998 teams were undefeated through the regular season.
The latter team finished with a 12-1 record, reached the Class B state championship game and was second in the Omaha World-Herald’s final rankings. Five more were ranked among the newspaper’s top 10 at the end of the season.
He coached the North to victory in the 1990 Nebraska Shrine Bowl, when his son Kevin received the game’s Most Valuable Player Award.
Both Chris and Kevin played quarterback for their father and followed him into coaching. Chris said five of his dad’s wins came at their expense early in their coaching careers. Grandson TD also was the Cardinals’ starting quarterback 2011-13, and finished his career with 4,573 yards passing, the school record.
Stein told a reporter in 1999 that his wife Marcia, a registered nurse who worked at the Chadron Hospital for nearly 30 years, had become extremely knowledgeable in football, provided great support and could be his toughest critic.
Proving that football was definitely a family affair, the Steins’ daughters, Lisa, Jenny and Lynn, were on the sidelines, often chewing their fingernails, while keeping the Cardinals’ official stats most of the time he was head coach. They also continued helping with that at Chadron State College afterwards. Lisa kept the Eagles’ participation chart for 15 years through the 2019 season.
Stein also coached the Cardinals’ shot put and discus throwers 20 years before serving as the boys’ golf coach his final two years. Six of his throwers won medals at the state meet and 11 of his football players earned first-team all-state honors.
He also was the announcer and clock operator at Chadron High basketball games and wrestling matches much of his career, and was the scoreboard operator at Chadron State football games for more years than anyone at CSC can recall, including the only home game last fall.
It was noted during the funeral that he had played the trumpet at Holyoke High School, had sung with the St. Patrick’s Men’s Choir and led the way in getting the members to sing parts.
Stein told another Chadron Record reporter in 1999 that he often put in 80 hours a week teaching and coaching during the football season.
“I try to outwork the other coaches,” he was quoted as saying. “I am not afraid to put in the time to have my guys prepared. I like working with young people. I enjoy trying to put everything together, and I try to make it fun, I love to see the kids have fun and success.”
He also told the reporter that while he demanded the best from his players, it was “not a life or death” matter.
When he announced his retirement just a few days before his 61st birthday in late 2000, he said he was pleased he could count on one hand all his players who required what might be termed major surgery, believed that teaching them the proper way to block and tackle had been a factor and never ran a drill designed “to toughen up the players,” in his words.
Among those attending the services Friday was Jay Rhoades, who had been a Chadron High assistant for several years and succeeded Stein as the Cardinals’ head football coach in 2001. He had the job five years before moving to Douglas, Wyo., where he has been one of Wyoming’s most successful coaches. Rhoades said he was always impressed by how Stein instilled pride in the Cardinals and had almost no personnel problems.
“His way of doing things is something I’ve tried to adopt,” Rhoades said.
Mike Lecher, who is entering his 16th season as the Cardinals’ head football coach, came to Chadron High in the fall of 2000 as the head track coach and also helped coach football during Stein’s final season with the sport.
A couple years later, Lecher said he took his daughters, Jessica and Sarah, to Ridgeview Country Club for what was supposed to be a youth clinic. Stein was in charge, knew Lecher didn’t play golf, pulled a pitching club out of his bag and handed it to Lecher and made him participate in the training.
“For the last 15 years, I’ve played a lot of golf with him and we usually rode in the cart together,” Lecher said. “It’s cost me money, because we weren’t supposed to talk football while we were playing and I often got fined.
“We became true friends and I often called him two to four times a week during the (football) season to get advice on ways to handle various situations. I’ll really miss being able to do that,” Lecher added.
Now Chadron High’s golf coach and the Cardinals’ quarterback in 2000, CJ Bach, said Stein taught him that “football is merely a highlight in living a good life as a man.”
“The time spent with him has most definitely influenced me in a lot of ways,” Bach stated.