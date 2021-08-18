Tewahade named CSC Associate Athletic Director

Ted Tewahade was named associate athletic director at Chadron State College, beginning Aug. 23, announced Athletic Director Joel R. Smith on Wednesday.

"It's an honor to be able to bring in Ted as associate AD," said Smith, "with his extensive knowledge of Chadron State policies and procedures. He is a respected member of the campus community, and he will elevate our athletics programs."

Tewahade, who previously served as CSC's Title IX coordinator, comes into athletics with a strong background in compliance. As Title IX coordinator from 2017 to present, Tewahade has been responsible for ensuring Chadron State's compliance with Title IX, and for the college's response to and investigation of discrimination complaints. He also serves as advisor for the International Club, is a member of the Campus Wide Advisement and International Student Advisory Committees, and chairs the presidential Diversity Committee. Prior to 2017, he was an Information Technology Analyst.