Tewahade named CSC Associate Athletic Director

Ted Tewahade was named associate athletic director at Chadron State College, beginning Aug. 23, announced Athletic Director Joel R. Smith on Wednesday.
"It's an honor to be able to bring in Ted as associate AD," said Smith, "with his extensive knowledge of Chadron State policies and procedures. He is a respected member of the campus community, and he will elevate our athletics programs."
Tewahade, who previously served as CSC's Title IX coordinator, comes into athletics with a strong background in compliance. As Title IX coordinator from 2017 to present, Tewahade has been responsible for ensuring Chadron State's compliance with Title IX, and for the college's response to and investigation of discrimination complaints. He also serves as advisor for the International Club, is a member of the Campus Wide Advisement and International Student Advisory Committees, and chairs the presidential Diversity Committee. Prior to 2017, he was an Information Technology Analyst.
In his new position, Tewahade will serve as an administrative representative of the athletic department. He will provide supervisory leadership in the area of game management, and he will have oversight of several of CSC's athletics programs. Tewahade will also develop policies and monitoring procedures to ensure compliance with NCAA and RMAC rules, including eligibility guidelines, and will administer the National Letters of Intent for CSC student-athletes.
"I am excited for the opportunity, and I look forward to building on the success of our programs," said Tewahade.
Tewahade graduated from Chadron State College with a B.A. in legal studies in 1997, and he earned his master's in business administration from CSC in 1999.
He is married to Dana Tewahade, who is also a CSC graduate and a licensed mental health counselor with Educational Service Unit 13. Dana is currently working with Chadron Public Schools. The couple has two daughters, 16-year-old Blaine and 12-year-old Adday.