Texas teams a trifle better than Eagles in openers

The two Texas men’s basketball teams that visited Chadron State last weekend for “conference crossover” games did a few things a bit better than the Eagles while winning by similar scores during fast-paced action in the Chicoine Center.

On Friday night, Texas A&M International from Laredo used the free throw line to good advantage while winning 82-73. The next night, Texas A&M-Kingsville shot an iota better from the field and got a few more chances enroute to an 84-74 decision.

There was wasn’t much wrong with the Eagles’ shooting in either game. They were 26 of 55 overall from the field and nine of 17 from 3-point range in the opener and 25 of 50, including 11 of 21 from behind the arc, in the second game, but they still came out short both times.

“We obviously wanted to win, but it’s not the end of the world,” CSC Coach Shane Paben said. “We shot ourselves in the foot at times. Our defensive rotations weren’t right some of the time in the first game and we had too many turnovers in the first half of the second game.”

The Eagles outscored International 61 to 56 from the field Friday night, but the Dustdevils made 26 of 33 free shots while Chadron State was just 11 of 16 at the line. Ironically, the Eagles were called for only two more fouls (21-19) than International, but the visitors drew numerous fouls while driving to the basket and getting two-shot opportunities.

While International jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the first 4 ½ minutes, the Eagles were ahead 31-27 with five minutes remaining in the opening half. However, CSC never scored again before intermission when the Dustdevils were ahead 37-31 after their 10-0 run.

During the drought, the hosts missed six field goal shots and both of its free throws while also turning over the ball three times.

The Eagles got off to a strong start in the second half, outscoring the Devils 10-3 in the first 4 ½ minutes to go ahead 41-40 on a triple by leading scorer CJ Jennings.

However, that was CSC’s last lead. International went ahead by as many as 15 points—70-55—with 3:28 to play. Paben then had his Eagles slap on a full court press that helped them score the next 10 points and cut the difference to five with two minutes to go.

That’s when the Devils’ Journee Phillips, a 6-2 freshman, took over to clinch the outcome. He scored seven of his final 10 points in about a minute by taking the ball to the basket for two layups and also making three of four free throws after fouls were whistled against the Eagles while he was shooting.

Junior guard Jermaine Drewey led the Dustdevils with 21 points that included five of six shooting from behind the arc. Tyrese Davis, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, was five of six from the field and seven of 11 at the line for 17 points, followed by Phillips and Greg Bowie with 10 apiece.

Jennings poured in 22 points for the Eagles by going nine of 13 from the field, including four of eight on 3-pointers. Teddy Parham, CSC’s leading scorer last year, added 14 points and collected a game-high six rebounds. Alliance native Mason Heimstra, a new Eagle this season, was next with 11 points.

Starting point guard Marcus Jefferson handed out a game-high eight assists.

Except at the free throw line, most of the stats were similar. International was 25 of 47 overall from the field and the Eagles were 26 of 54, including nine of 17 from 3-point range. The Devils were six of 16 from afar.

Each team grabbed 28 rebounds and had 15 assists. The Eagles had 14 turnovers, two more than the visitors and scored 32 points in the paint, also two more than the Texas team. International also edged South Dakota Mines on Saturday night in Rapid City, 52-48.

The Eagles never led against Kingsville, which had lost to Mines 84-72 on Friday night. The Javalinas were ahead of CSC 39-31 at halftime and stretched the margin to as many as 15 points with 13 minutes to play.

Kingsville shot right at 54 percent in both halves and was 32 of 59 overall from the field, including 10 of 21 from behind the arc. The Eagles hit exactly half of their 50 field goal shots, including 11 of 21 from afar. This time, the invaders were only 10-15 at the free throw line and CSC was 13-18.

The Javalinas got more shots because they outrebounded the hosts 32-26 and had four (19-15) fewer turnovers.

Kingsville’s leading scorer by a wide margin was 6-2 freshman Derek Luna with 28 points. He was 10 of 13 from the field, including four of six on threes, and made all four of his free throws. No one else had more than 13 points for the Javs.

Parham led the Eagles with 15 points while Cummings chipped in 12 and both senior Brady Delimont and center Porter Anderson added 11. Jennings led CSC with seven rebounds and four steals.

Tex. A&M-International 82, Chadron State 73

Texas A&M International—Jermaine Drewey 21, Tyrese Davis 17, Greg Bowie II 10, Jounee Phillips 10, La-Quiem Walker 9, Daniel Qiely 9, Tiras Morton 2, Ja’Hierm Handy 2, Tre Thomas 2. Totals: 25-47 (6-16) 26-33, 28 rebounds, 82 points.

Chadron State—CJ Jennings 22, Teddy Parham 14, Mason Hermstra 11, Porter Anderson 8, Kymani Dunham 6, Marcus Jefferson 5, Brady Delimont 3, Taj-Maal Toney 2, KJ Harris 2. Totals: 26-55 (9-17) 11-18 28 rebounds, 72 points.

Texas A&M Inter. 37 45 ---82

Chadron State 31 42 ---73

3-pointers: Tex A&M Inter—Drewey 5-6, Keily 1-2, Walker, Phillips, Scott, Morton, Handy, Thomas, all 0-1. CSC—Jennings 4-8, Parham 2-3, Heimstra 1-1, M. Jefferson 1-2, Delimont 1-2, Toney 0-1.

Tex. A&M-Kingsville 84, Chadron State 74

Texas A&M-Kingsville—Derek Luna 28, CJ Smith 13, Marcus Jones 12, Dayante McClellan 8, Tayvuin Johnson 8, Jake Majors 5, Tre Flowers 3, Xavier Armstead 3, Will Chayer 2, Sammy Brooks 2. Totals: 32-59 (10-21) 10-15 32 rebounds, 84 points.

Chadron State—Teddy Parham 15, CJ Jennings 12, Brady Delimont 11, Porter Anderson 11, Marcus Jefferson 8, Mason Heimstra 5, Kymani Dunham 4, Taj-Maal Toney 2, KJ Harris 2, Tajuan Hale 2, Bryant Jefferson 2. Totals: 25-50 (11-21) 13-18 26 rebounds, 74 points.

Texas A&M-Kingsville 39 45 ---84

Chadron State 31 43 ---74

3-pointers: Kingsville—Luna 4-6, Jones 2-2, Armstead 1-1, Majors 1-2, Flowers 1-3, Smith 1-4, Chayer, Wilson, Snell, all 0-1. CSC—Delimont 3-5, Parham 3-6, Jennings 3-6, M. Jefferson 2-2, Heimstra and Harris, both 0-1,

