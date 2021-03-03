Three area rodeo stars back in action

The three most prominent rodeo contestants from the region were among the money winners at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo the final two weeks in February.
One of them was Merriman cowboy Garrett Shadbolt, who made it to the finals in the bareback riding. He scored 80 and 85 points on his first two broncs to earn $2,200 while winning top honors in the first of five brackets that were set up to accommodate the scores of bareback contestants who competed.
Shadbolt also placed second in the first semifinals session last week with an 88-point ride that paid another $2,000, then was fourth in the finals Saturday with a monstrous 89.5 score that earned him another $3,600, making his paychecks total $7,800 at the rodeo.
One of the horses Shadbolt rode in San Antonio was Womanizer, which was named the 2020 Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year. The uniquely spotted horse is owned by the Cervi Brothers.
Riley Pruitt, a Bayard High graduate who lives in the Minatare area, also fared well in calf roping in San Antonio. He won the first go-round in the first bracket with a terrific 7.1-second run to earn $1,500 and also had a second fast time of 7.8 seconds in the semifinals to earn another $1,200.
Lisa Lockhart, the Oelrichs barrel racer who has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 14 consecutive years, also started her 2021 season at San Antonio with a fast time. She was second in the second go-round of the second bracket in 14.94 seconds, worth $1,000. It was one of just four runs in the bracket under 15 seconds.
Lockhart has been invited to compete at RFD-TV’s American Rodeo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this weekend, March 6-7. In a recent message, Lockhart said she will be riding her buckskin mare, Rosa, but also has taken some younger horses to Texas to continue training them.
“We are very much looking forward to the large venue at AT&T Stadium,” Lockhart said. “Most rodeos have been cancelled or postponed, with hopes of getting to compete later in the spring and summer, but the American is still happening.”
Lockhart has been barrel racing’s most consistent and persistent barrel racer during the past decade and more. She and her faithful buckskin gelding, Louie (now retired), won the $100,000 first prize at the American in both 2014 and 2015.
The American Rodeo is the world’s richest in western sports with a total payout of $2.3 million. Each event winner receives a $100,000 paycheck.
This past year, Lockhart became the National Finals Rodeo’s all-time leading barrel racing money winner with total earnings at the NFR of more than $1.28 million.