Three area rodeo stars back in action

The three most prominent rodeo contestants from the region were among the money winners at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo the final two weeks in February.

One of them was Merriman cowboy Garrett Shadbolt, who made it to the finals in the bareback riding. He scored 80 and 85 points on his first two broncs to earn $2,200 while winning top honors in the first of five brackets that were set up to accommodate the scores of bareback contestants who competed.

Shadbolt also placed second in the first semifinals session last week with an 88-point ride that paid another $2,000, then was fourth in the finals Saturday with a monstrous 89.5 score that earned him another $3,600, making his paychecks total $7,800 at the rodeo.

One of the horses Shadbolt rode in San Antonio was Womanizer, which was named the 2020 Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year. The uniquely spotted horse is owned by the Cervi Brothers.

Riley Pruitt, a Bayard High graduate who lives in the Minatare area, also fared well in calf roping in San Antonio. He won the first go-round in the first bracket with a terrific 7.1-second run to earn $1,500 and also had a second fast time of 7.8 seconds in the semifinals to earn another $1,200.