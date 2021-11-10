Transfers expected to help Lady Eagles improve

After having a 0-13 record during last year’s pandemic-plagued season, the only way the Chadron State College women’s basketball team can go is up. And, Coach Janet Raymer is confident that will happen.

Now in her sixth season as the Lady Eagles’ coach, Raymer hit the recruiting trail hard during the off-season, landing five transfers and 10 freshmen. They have joined the seven returnees from a year ago, giving the Eagles a 22-player roster.

That’s about twice the number that usually suits up and sees game-action, but Raymer believes the transfers, in particular, will give her team a big boost. Nearly all the freshmen, she said, will redshirt while being groomed to take the court in a year or so.

Just two of the Eagles’ veterans are seniors. They include Jori Peters, the hustling Mitchell product who has been a sparkplug and the Eagles’ primary ball-handler in nearly every game the team has played since she stepped on campus in the fall of 2018. The other is Bailey Brooks, a Douglas, Wyo., native who arrived a year earlier than Peters, but missed the 2018-19 season because of injuries.

Both Peters and Brooks were highly successful high school athletes who want to wrap up their college careers on a positive note. Their leadership is invaluable and should provide cohesiveness.

Peters averaged 9.5 points and Brooks 6.3 last season.

The other returnees are:

--Junior Brittni McCully of Mullen, who, like Peters, started all 13 games last season, seldom scores big, but is a great teammate, doesn’t make many mistakes and is aggressive on defense.

--The sophomores are Tatum Peterson of Glenwood Springs, Colo., and Meagan Ross of Sidney. Raymer says Peterson, the team’s “big girl” at 6-foot-1, is vastly improved and should give the Eagles a solid post player. A major plus is she’s healthy. Peterson suffered a serious knee injury during preseason practice as a true freshman in 2019-20 and missed the entire schedule, then saw only limited action in several games last year, but scored in double figures four times. Ross scored 38 points in 10 games last season.

--Redshirt freshmen Shay Powers and Olivia Waufle, both Coloradans who as true freshmen last season played in all 13 games and still have four years of eligibility since college athletes had that participation waived. Both are athletic and showed much promise last season, particularly in the later games. For instance, they combined to grab 17 rebounds against South Dakota Mines and joined forces to score 24 points in the season finale against Colorado Christian.

The fact is all the returning players had some good games last season, but consistency was a problem. Hopefully, the good games will come more frequently this time around.

The transfers joining the Eagles include Riley Aione and Samiyah Worrell, who were the leading scorers at Northwest College at Powell, Wyo., last season. Worrell led the Trappers at 14 points a game and was named to the Region 9 all-star team. Aione averaged 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds and blocked 37 shots during the team’s 10-12 season. At 6-1, she gives the Eagles some badly need height.

Emily Achter, a 5-7 Australian, averaged 4.6 points and shot 38.9 percent from the field the past two years at Casper College, which won its first 22 games in 2020-2021 before losing the regional championship and national tournament games by narrow margins.

Another transfer is 5-5 Olyvia Pacheco, who averaged 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds the past two seasons at Montana’s Miles County Community College. The Pioneers finished last year with a 24-2 record and won the Region 13 championship, advancing to the national tournament, where they were 1-1.

After practicing for a nearly a month, Raymer says she’s pleased with what she’s seen from the transfers. It makes sense to believe that if the Eagles are to make significant improvement this season, much of the impetus will have to come from the transfers.

The coach added that the freshman group also has promise, but said most of them “aren’t quite ready” for the pace of the college games.

Partially because she’s 6-1, the freshman most likely to see significant playing time is Michaela Demmann, a graduate of Sauk Centre High in Minnesota where she scored more than 1,000 points as a three-year starter. She was on the travel squad that played an exhibition game against Colorado State in Fort Collins last Wednesday, but she did not make the boxscore.

Colorado State won the game 78-43. Peters was the Eagles’ top scorer with 16 points followed by Brooks and Peterson with eight apiece. Peterson also claimed eight rebounds while Peters and Brooks each grabbed five.

The Eagles shot a woeful 2-25 from 3-point range, but Colorado State wasn’t much better, making just two of 17 from afar. Both teams were accurate from the free throw line, but while CSC was five of six, the hosts were 22 of 24.

Raymer said her team committed some “stupid fouls” and didn’t get many favorable calls from the referees.

The Eagles will open their season this weekend as part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference-Lone Star Conference “crossover” on the road to take on Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday and Texas A&M International in Laredo on Saturday. Both games will be played in the afternoon.

Both Texas teams are young. Kingsville has just one senior and two juniors on the roster. The Javelinas were 8-8 in 2021. International’s only senior is Eva Langston, a 6-1 native of New Zealand who played at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff before transferring. She averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Dustdevils a year ago.

Following the trip to Texas, the Eagles will visit Wayne State on Thursday, Nov. 18, then host Mount Marty College from Yankton, S.D., on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 in the Chicoine Center.

The November schedule will close with an exhibition game at the University of Wyoming on the 22nd and a contest at Nebraska-Kearney on the 27th. The Eagles will open their RMAC slate by hosting Fort Lewis and Western Colorado on Dec. 3 and 4.

