Two Chadron athletic greats moving on

Two of Chadron’s all-time great are moving on. Their outstanding athletic careers ended several months ago. One of them graduated from college in May and the other will earn a bachelor’s degree in December. They’re now full-fledged adults, ready to take on new challenges.
They are lifelong friends, although they haven’t spent much time together the last four of so years. But they’ll be together again on Saturday for a special occasion. Jadyn McCartney will be in Chadron to serve as one of the attendants at Chandler Hageman’s wedding.
Now you know who we’re talking about.
Chandler is marrying Zach Carlson, a Hyannis High graduate whom she met nearly three years ago during a nutrition class both were taking at Chadron State College. The wedding will be at Camp Norwesca with mostly family members in attendance; to be followed by a reception at the Panhandle Events Center (former Elks Lodge) in downtown Chadron, where numerous friends have been invited to join in celebrating with the newlyweds.
“Jadyn and I have always been great friends,” Chandler noted. “We grew up playing softball, volleyball and basketball together, and we had lots of fun when we were teammates at Chadron High.”
Chandler graduated from CHS in 2016 and Jadyn in 2017, meaning they were volleyball and basketball teammates during three of the best seasons in Lady Cardinals’ history. Those volleyball teams had a cumulative 90-14 record and the basketball teams were 59-18. And, each of the six teams were in the state tournaments.
Although she was not a starter, Chandler also was on the rosters of both the volleyball and basketball teams that reached the state tournaments when she was a freshman in 2012-13. The year after Chandler had graduated, Jadyn was the ringleader of the Lady Cards’ volleyball team that went to state and she also set several basketball records that season.
Each won as many all-star honors as anyone who ever grew up in Chadron.
Both have an athletic heritage. Chandler’s father, Judd Hageman, was a gritty linebacker and a state champion wrestler as a senior at Chadron High in 1989, and her mother, Jacque Swim Hageman, played volleyball for the Cardinals. Chandler’s maternal grandfather, Mike Maryott, was a Chadron State running back and sprinter in the early 1970s.
. Jayden’s father, David McCartney, was an All-American ball carrier at CSC who led NCAA II in scoring in 1992 with 154 points while scoring 25 touchdowns. Her mother, Stacy Drabbels McCartney, was an all-around athlete at Hay Springs and a three-year volleyball letterwinner for the Eagles.
Chandler is the only girl from Chadron to earn all-state honors in both volleyball and basketball and also place at the state track meet.
As a senior on the Cardinals’ volleyball team in the fall of 2015 during its 34-5 season, Chandler set the school record for ace blocks with 113, had 364 kills and led the team with 46 ace serves. The Cards won both the Western Conference and Class C-1 District championships that year and placed third at the state tournament. She was named to the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-1 all-state second-team.
Although she chose to play volleyball in college, Chandler was at least as good a basketball player. The Lady Cards had an 18-5 record went to the state tourney for the fifth consecutive year and were ranked eighth in C-1 at the end her senior season. She average 16.0 points and 8.3 rebounds and blocked 70 shots and had 81 steals, both second high on the school’s all-time list. Again, she was placed on the World-Herald’s second-team C-1 all-state quintet and was selected by the Scottsbluff Star-Herald as its regional Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Chandler concluded her prep career with 1,028 points, 556 rebounds, 245 steals and 281 blocked shots. She ranked fourth on the Lady Cards’ all-time lists in scoring and rebounding and third in steals.
After she graduated in May 2016, she had a busy summer. She played in both the Western Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match and the Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball Game in Scottsbluff. She was chosen the West MVP in the volleyball match, scored 11 points in the basketball game and won the 3-point shooting contest that was a part of those festivities.
In late July, the 5-10 outside hitter became the first Chadron High athlete to play in the state’s all-star volleyball match in Lincoln. That was her 12th trip to Lincoln or Omaha for postseason action. She’d been on all four of the Cardinals’ state tournament entries in both volleyball and basketball in Lincoln and also had qualified for the state track meet in Omaha three times, including her junior year when she placed seventh in the Class B 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Many of Jadyn McCartney’s experiences were similar to Chandler’s.
The Chadron High volleyball team continued its winning ways in the fall of 2016, when Jadyn was a senior, going 33-6 and returning to the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year. Both the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers placed her on their Class C-1 first-team all-state teams for the second year in a row. No other Lady Cardinal has ever received first-team all-state status more than once.
Jadyn set the Chadron High record for most kills each of her final three seasons, smacking 417 as a sophomore, 514 as a junior and 579 as a senior. She also had 142 as a freshman, giving her 1,654 for her career and the state Class C-1 record at the time. She also was the Cardinals’ career-leader in digs (1,275), hitting efficiency (.460 percent) and serve receive efficiency (97.6 percent) when she graduated.
Three years in a row she received the Star-Herald’s Regional Volleyball Player of the Year.
The same weekend in early December 2016 when it was announced that Jadyn was an all-state volleyball choice for the second time, she poured in 37 points against both Gordon-Rushville and Torrington basketball teams to set the Chadron High single-game scoring record. Later in the month, she scored 34 points against Hemingford while making seven of eight 3-point shots to tie the school record for the second time.
After that, with Hageman no longer available to help take off some of the pressure, the opponents employed a variety of defensive schemes in hopes of slowing McCartney down. She was limited to less than double figures four times, but still averaged 19.3 points that season, the highest in school history, and finished with 1,330 points, second all-time behind only Ashlea Kerr’s 1,435.
Jadyn also finished third in career rebounds with 633 and her 36.0% 3-point and 69.4% free throw shooting were school records. As a senior, she made 97 of 125 free shots for 77.6 percent, tops in the Panhandle.
Although her 19.1 scoring average ranked third in Class C -1 and her remaining senior statistics also were outstanding, the fact the Lady Cardinals did not qualify for the state tournament undoubtedly was why she was left off the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers’ all-state hoops teams. However, Huskerland Prep got it right and placed her on its C-1 second-team.
Unlike Hageman, McCartney didn’t participate in the all-star contests in the summer of 2017 after she had graduated. That’s because she had signed to continue her volleyball career at NCAA Division I Northern Colorado and the Bears’ coaches asked her to decline the invitations and join their team for summer workouts in Greeley.
Four years later, McCartney is proud she played for the Bears. She saw lots of action as a freshman, was a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2018 and was, in the words of the UNC Sports Information Office, “an invaluable piece in Northern Colorado’s lineup” in 2019, when the Bears had a 26-8 record, won the Big Sky Conference title and advanced to the NCAA DI National Tournament for the first time since 2014.
Her career summary continues: “She played in all but one set for the Bears (in 2019), tallied 224 kill and 28 aces (serves), three of which came in the Big Sky Championship match against Weber State. Jadyn posted a career-high 20 kills against Idaho State and delivered a career-best 24 digs against the College of Charleston. She earned Big Sky All-Academic honors each of the last three years.”
Jadyn’s only disappointment at Northern Colorado was that an Achilles’ tendon injury prevented her from playing her senior season, which would have been this past spring, the way things turned out. However, she’s still involved in volleyball, helping coach elite high school teams and players this summer in Fort Collins. This fall, she’ll student teach at Eaton High. Her major is elementary education with emphasis in special education and American sign language.
Jadyn has another special interest. She’s been dating Owen Lamb, a former Northern Colorado wrestler, about 18 months. She also plans to return to her hometown frequently this coming year to watch her younger sister, Jaleigh, who will be a CHS sophomore, play volleyball and basketball and appears to be a budding standout in both.
Chandler graduated from Chadron State in May with a major in sports and recreation management and exercise science. She had the best hitting percentage and the most blocks on the Eagles’ volleyball team each of the past three seasons. She was a placed on the RMAC’s second-team all-conference team for 2019 season, when the Eagles won their most matches in 16 years.
She also developed special friendships with teammates. Three of them--Ashton Burdett, Alli Keisel and Shelby Schouten--will be among her attendants at the wedding on Saturday, along with her sister Carstyn, also a CSC volleyball player, and Jadyn.
Following the wedding, the new Mr. and Mrs. Carlson are moving to Springfield, Mo., “to try something different,” in her words, and to be closer to Zach’s parents, who live on a ranch in eastern Oklahoma. Zach, who placed first, second and third in the Class D sprints at the state track meet his senior year at Hyannis in 2017, will complete work on his degree on-line this fall and expects to graduate from CSC in December.