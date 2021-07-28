Two Chadron athletic greats moving on

After that, with Hageman no longer available to help take off some of the pressure, the opponents employed a variety of defensive schemes in hopes of slowing McCartney down. She was limited to less than double figures four times, but still averaged 19.3 points that season, the highest in school history, and finished with 1,330 points, second all-time behind only Ashlea Kerr’s 1,435.

Jadyn also finished third in career rebounds with 633 and her 36.0% 3-point and 69.4% free throw shooting were school records. As a senior, she made 97 of 125 free shots for 77.6 percent, tops in the Panhandle.

Although her 19.1 scoring average ranked third in Class C -1 and her remaining senior statistics also were outstanding, the fact the Lady Cardinals did not qualify for the state tournament undoubtedly was why she was left off the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers’ all-state hoops teams. However, Huskerland Prep got it right and placed her on its C-1 second-team.

Unlike Hageman, McCartney didn’t participate in the all-star contests in the summer of 2017 after she had graduated. That’s because she had signed to continue her volleyball career at NCAA Division I Northern Colorado and the Bears’ coaches asked her to decline the invitations and join their team for summer workouts in Greeley.