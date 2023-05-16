Two bright-eyed, happy girls are representing Chadron High at the Nebraska State Track and Field Meet in Omaha today and Thursday.

Grace Pyle, a junior, qualified in the high jump and Brooklynn Hoffman, a freshman, made it in the 100 hurdles. A good reporter would have asked them if they were surprised they qualified. Everyone seeing their photo knows they were pleased. They will always remember the achievement and the thrill of competing at state.

This is Pyle’s second state qualification. As a freshman in 2021, she ran a leg on the Cardinals’ 4x800 relay team that went to Omaha after moving up to second place at the Class B-6 District Meet when the Sidney team was disqualified for an exchange zone violation.

Pyle also was a member of the Cardinals’ 4x800 relay again a week ago Wednesday during the District Meet at Ogallala. That team had placed first or second at every meet this season and ran a season-best 10:10.40 at Ogallala. However, McCook and Ogallala finished ahead of the Lady Cards, and just the top two Class B relay teams automatically qualify for state in Class B.

However, four additional qualifier tickets also are given out in each relay based on their district times. The Cardinals must have been extremely close to getting one of them. The facts are one of the 16 4x800 relay teams competing in Omaha today had a slower time than Chadron’s. It belonged to a second-place team at one of the remaining five Class B districts.

Pyle qualified for state this year by clearing 5-2 in the high jump. It was her season-best, was good for the silver medal and would have qualified her anyway because Class B girls jumping that high at districts get to compete in Omaha regardless of where they placed.

The B-6 high jump was won for the third year in a row by Karsyn Leeling, a junior from Sidney, with a mark of 5-6. She set the district record as a freshman in 2021 by clearing 5-8 ¼ and was first again last year while going 5-5. Observers said that after wrapping up this year’s championship with her 5-6 leap, she did not jump again.

Leeling also won the long jump by going 17-10 ½ and the triple jump at 37-4 ½ to break that record at this year’s district meet. The latter mark had been 35-6. Her 5-6 high jump was the best in Class B going to the state meet. Three more girls cleared 5-4 at district meets across the state while Pyle was among seven to go over 5-2.

Chadron’s Brooklynn Hoffman, no relation to Coach Blakelee Hoffman, placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at the district meet. Her time of 16.25 seconds is a season-best and allowed her to earn an additional qualifier trip to state.

Freshmen generally do not excel in the hurdles. Just four of the 24 Class B high hurdlers at the state meet were freshmen this spring. Hoffman has continued to improve and also was fourth in the high jump at the district meet by clearing 5 feet even.

McCook won the girls’ team title at the district meet by scoring 109 points. Gothenburg was second with 71.5 points, a half point more than Sidney. Gering was fourth with 60.5 point, 30 of them by senior Madison Seiler, who won the 800, 1600 and 3200 races.

Seiler’s time of 10:55.86 broke the 3200 district record set by Shelly Langmeier of Alliance in 2002 by about 22 seconds and was approximately 75 seconds faster than anyone else ran the 3200 at this year’s district meet.

A third multi-event winner besides Seiler and Leeling was another Sidney junior, Chloe Ahrens of Sidney, who slammed the hurdles. Ahrens’ time in the 300 hurdles tied the district record. A fourth district record was set by Madison Smith of Gothenburg, who threw the discus 154-3.

Including the boys, about 40 Class B-6 District marks earned additional qualifier trips to the state meet. It’s a tough district.

Following are the girls’ team scores, state meet qualifiers (top three in each event), plus the additional state qualifiers, designated by a +, and Chadron’s additional placewinners:

Girls’ Team Scores—1, McCook, 109.5; 2, Gothenburg, 71.5; 3, Sidney, 71; 4, Gering, 60.5; 5, Scottsbluff, 56; 5, Cozad, 52.5; 7, Ogallala, 30; 8, Chadron, 26; 7, Lexington, 25, 8, Alliance, 24.

100—1, Makaia Baker, Coz, 12.63; 2, Blair Brennan, Cox, 12.78; 3, Alissa Morales, Ger, 12.78; 4, Taryn Spady, SB 12.89.

200—1, Alissa Morales, Ger, 26.70; 2, Lacyn Keller, McC, 26.81; 3, Makaia Baker, Coz, 27.10.

400—1, Payton Burda, SB, 1:00.13; 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 1:01.06; 3, Jaelyn Clarke, All, 1:01.53; 4, Eideann Tuttle, Ogal, +1:02.64; 5, Gabrielle Fortner, Sid, +1:02.71.

800—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 2:17.14; 2, Paige Bortner, McC, 2:22.90; 3, Shawna Wilkinson, McC, 2:23.30; 4, Payton Burda, SB, +2:24.08; 5, Talissa Tanquary, Sid. +2:25.07.

1600—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 5:12.27; 2, Hanna Rugroden, SB, 5:28.22; 3, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 5:30.32; 4, Issy Ren, McC, +5:33.00; 5, Mallory Applegate, Coz, +5:34.81; 6, Emma Cappel, McC, +5:38.99.

3200—1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 10:55.86 (District Record, Old Record 11:17.7 by Shelly Langmeier, Alliance, 2002); 2, Lindee Henning, Ogal. 12:10.27; 3, Samantha Rodewald, McC, 12:15.15; 5, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 12:43.96.

100 hurdles—1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 14.71; 2, Paige Horne, SB, 15.27; 3, Aubrey O’Hare, Goth, 15.59; 4, Brooklynn Hoffman, Chad, +16.25.

300 hurdles—1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 45.10 (Ties district record set by Rachel Neujahr, Gothenburg, 1999); 2, Karyn Burkholder, Coz, 45.47; 3, Aubrey O’Hare, Goth, 46.10; 4, Paige Horne, SB, +49.05; 5, Lucha Olvera, Coz, +49.14; 6, Josie Sanders, All, + 49.25.

4x100 relay—1, Gothenburg, 50.55; 2, Cozad, 50.82; 3, Sidney, +50.80.

4x400 relay—1, McCook, 4:05.25; 2, Scottsbluff, 4:05.71; 3, Gering, +4:07.74; 4, Gothenburg, 4:08.67; 5, Sidney, +4:11.32; 6, Chadron, 4:15.76.

4x800—1, McCook, 9:44.79; 2, Ogallala, 10:04.31; 3, Chadron, 10:10.40.

Shotput—1, Brittni Kinne, McC, 38-2; 2, Kari Rippen, McC, 37-6 ½; 3, Addison Wyatt, Goth, 36-5.

Discus—1, Madison Smith, Goth, 154-3 (District Record, Old Record 150-9 by Carly Henry, Cozad, 2011); 2, Abbriel Sutton, Lex, 123-0; 3, Gracelyn Wiemers, McC, 118-2; 4, Lainey Schmidt, McC, +116-4; 5, Laney Caskey, Ogal, +114-11.

Long jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 17-10 ½; 2, Ava Weyers, Goth, 17-5 ½; 3, Marly Laucomern, SB, 17- ½; 4, Kennedy Walter, McC, +17- ½; 5, Xyzanthia Bair, McC, +16-7.

Triple jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 37-4 ½ (District Record, Old Record 35-6 by Sybil Carman, Chase County, 2005); 2, Ava Weyers, Goth, 35-8 ¾; 3, Jaelynne Clarke, 35-5 ½; 4, Madysen Wolfe, Lex, +34-4 ¾; 5, Reese Kuecker, Lex, + 34-2 ¼.

High jump—1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 5-6; 2, Grace Pyle, Chad, 5-2; 3, Madison Smith, 5-0; 4, Brooklyn Hoffman, Chad, 5-0.

Pole vault—1, Hannah Crow, McC, 10-0; 2, Ambie Custard, McC, 10-0; 3, Catherine Bryner, All, 10-0.