The Chadron High Boys and Girls Wrestling teams each came back with a champion following the NSAA State Championships last week.

Kenli Boeselager earned her second state gold medal, making her the first back-to-back state champion for the girls, and the first back-to-back champion for the school since Wil Brown won in 2009 and 2010. She is also the first girl to win both a district and state title in the same season.

Wrestling 145, Boeselager conquered Championship Round 1 with a 10-0 major decision win over Abigail James of Blair. The quarterfinals saw her pin Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central in 3:38, and she came out on top of a 14-9 decision over Maggie Fiene of Conestoga. In her final match, Boeselager again earned the 10-0 major decision win, against Emma Stice of Papillion-La Vista.

Boeselager said since girls wrestling in the western part of Nebraska is relatively new compared to the eastern side of the state, she didn’t have to go full match until she was at State. “I was tired, but it feels good to earn it.”

As a junior, Boeselager has the potential to continue her streak for a third year. After some time off to recover, she’ll try to hit some off-season tournaments.

Boeselager added she is proud of all her teammates. “Honestly, Chadron had a wonderful weekend . . . I’m just proud of everyone. We did really good.”

Taking the gold for the boys was Quinn Bailey, who was unable to get a pin but battled fiercely to outscore his opponents.

Bailey took the points he needed against Bryar Nadrchal of Platteview in sudden victory, earning a 4-2 win to open up his championship run. Next he came out on top of Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff with an 8-3 decision, and eeked out a 3-2 win over Caden Eggleston of Beatrice.

It was another sudden victory that secured Bailey's place at the top of the 152 podium, at he went 4-1 over Garrett Rine of Waverly.

Bailey and Boeselager weren’t the only grapplers to bring home hardware, though.

Rhett Cullers, wrestling in the 170, placed fourth for the boys, while Fia Rasmussen, wrestling 135, took sixth for the girls.

Rasmussen earned pins in her first two matches, felling Carlee Hinz of Superior in 3:15 and Naomi Sohriakoff of Millard South in 1:28. She fell in 1:45 to Dylen Ritchey of Ralston in the semifinals, and in 2:46 to Arianna Canseco of Gering in the consolation semifinal. Though able to avoid a pin in the fifth place match, she lost by a 9-0 major decision to Zoey Barber of Omaha Westside.

In Championship Round 1, Cullers won by a 4-2 decision over Yordi Dominguez of Columbus. Though he lost by a 21-4 tech fall to Cade Ziola of Omaha Skutt Catholic in the Quaterfinals, Cullers battled his way back up through the consolation bracket. After winning 8-2 against Nolan Hill of Seward in Consolation Round 1 and 1-0 against Alex Anthony of McCook in Consolation Round 2, Cullers pinned Sean Stara of Elkhorn in 3:40 in the consolation semifinals.

In the third place match, Cullers fell to Tony Palmer of South Sioux City in 4:18.

Girls coach Caleb Haskell said, "I am so very proud of Kenli, Fia, Taylee, Addie, and Brooklynn in their efforts this wrestling season. It takes tough individuals to compete and finish a wrestling season. These five girls are tough.

"Freshman and first-year wrestler Brooklynn Hoffman, did not have the state tournament that she wanted, but she had a great first year overall. She went 0-2, but is hungry to find her way to the medal stand next year.

"Sophomore Addie Diers, showed immense improvement throughout the course of this wrestling season. Though she went 0-2 as well, it does not reflect how hard she wrestled in both matches. It is very challenging to compete down at the state tournament for the first time with all of the lights, people, and competition, but Addie and Brooklynn both learned a lot and look to finish stronger next year.

"Sophomore Taylee Williamson, had a tough state tournament in her second appearance. She had an incredibly difficult draw, went 1-2, and did not quite finish the season how she had hoped. Though it can be discouraging to work so hard and come up short, her teammates and her coaches know that this will motivate her to work hard in the off-season and come back even better next year.

"Junior Fia Rasmussen, had a very strong start, but a grueling finish for her second NSAA state tournament. She began the tournament with two pins, punching her way to the semifinals on Friday night. From then on, she came up short, losing her semifinal match, and going 0-2 on Saturday morning to finish the season with a sixth place state medal. Even though Fia is not satisfied with a sixth place state medal, everyone is still proud of how far she has come this season and for bringing home some hardware.

"Finally, two-time state champion, Kenli Boeselager, brought home yet another gold in her second state tournament appearance. She put together four wins in dominant fashion, earning a 10-0 major decision, a fall in 3:38, a 14-9 decision in the semifinals, and a 10-0 major decision in the finals. Kenli is now a two-time state champion and looks to become Chadron High's first ever three-time state champion.

"Once again, I am so proud of each of our wrestlers and how far they have come this season. We are fortunate enough to bring everyone back next year, so hopefully we can make some more noise!"

Boys coach Jamie Slingsby said, "

"We had a great state tournament. Obviously, bringing home a state champion was the highlight of the weekend but as a staff we were also very happy with every wrestler that qualified. Most people do not understand how difficult it is to just qualify for the state tournament let alone winning matches at state. Braden Underwood and Davin Serres both came back from surgeries and were able to win some matches while at state. Rhett Cullers had an outstanding tournament in his final season at Chadron. This was Rhett's third time qualifying and him being able to bring home a fourth place medal is quite an accomplishment.

"Quinn Bailey's hard work all season long paid off for him. Quinn is willing to put in extra time after practice working on his takedowns and the extra time paid off. He controlled every match he was in and was able to secure the takedown in overtime in the finals to become that State Champion."

Other results from the competition are as follows:

Taylee Willaimson, in the 110, won by a 1:03 fall over Koral Carrillo-Paniagua of South Sioux City in Championship Round 1, but lost by a 3:21 fall to Maycee Peacher of Bennington in the quarterfinal and by a 7-0 decision to Fransisca Walsh of Lexington in Consolation Round 2.

In the Girls 120, Brooklyn Hoffman lost by an 8-0 major decision to Lacy Lemburg of Lakeview in Championship Roudn 1, and by a 1:22 fall to Brooklin Kuester of West Point-Beemer in Consolation Round 1.

In the Girls 155, Addie Diers lost by a 1:39 fall to Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside in Championship Roudn 1 and by a 1:52 fall to Jaisie Janssen of Crofton-Bloomfield in Consolation Round 1.

Braden Underwood, wrestling 132, lost by a 12-3 major decision to Connor Ritonya of Bennington in Championship Round 1, but pinned Anthony Morales of Scottsbluff in 4:34 in Consolation Round 1. He lost by a 3-0 decision in Consolation Round 2, to Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings.

In the 138, Davin Serres opened up with a 5:20 pin over Rece Knight of Gering in Championship Round 1, but lost by a 1:22 fall to Kyler Lauridsen of Bennington in the Quarterfinal and by a 3-1 decision to Cristian Ramos of Omaha Skutt Catholic in Consolation Round 2.