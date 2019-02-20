The schedule says the Chadron State College softball team is supposed to play four games at home this weekend against Metro State-Denver, but a warming trend will be needed for that to happen.
RMAC rules specify that the wind chill can’t be lower than 25 degrees for the ladies to take the field. The forecast isn’t favorable for that to happen, and it also indicates snow is probable a couple of days this week.
If the games can’t be played in Chadron, they may be moved to Denver if it’s balmier there.
The Eagles had last weekend off after winning two of five games Feb. 7-9 while playing in a classic at Dixie State in St. George, Utah, a place which has palm trees and gets very little snow.
Chadron State’s wins were over Cal State-East Bay 13-10 and Western New Mexico 11-2.
Two of the losses were by only a run. Northwest Nazarene, an Idaho school, won 7-6 in eight innings and Hawaii Pacific squeezed out an 8-7 victory. The third game, against Hawaii-Hilo, wasn’t close. That score was 19-0.
The Eagles are now 3-7 for the season. Their first five games were in Lubbock, Texas, where CSC also defeated Western New Mexico 15-11, but lost the others by an average of 4.5 runs.
Several Eagles hit the ball well during the Dixie State Classic. Freshman Haleigh Hoefs of Lincoln had eight hits in 13 at bats and is now batting a robust .571 with 16 hits in 28 trips to the plate. Six of her hits are doubles and two are homers.
Another freshman, Bailey Marvel of Lakewood, Colo., had eight hits in 17 at bats in Utah and is now hitting .378 for the season while going 14 of 37 at the plate.
Junior outfielder Alyssa Geist had seven hits in 18 at bats and is now hitting.361.
Senior Kayla Michel had just four hits in 15 plate appearance in Texas, but was seven of 16 in Utah and is now hitting .355. She’s been at bat 31 times and has yet to strike out.
Junior Elle Owens, who got off to a slow start in Texas, was six of 16 during the second round of games and raised her averaged from .188 to .281.
As a team, the Eagles are hitting .315 through the first 10 games, but the opponents also have swung the bat well. They have a .376 cumulative average.
Pitchers Megan Horn, Cassidy Horn and Peyton Propp have each been credited with a victory.
The twirlers need to issue fewer walks. They have walked 49 and struck out 24. They have given up 16 doubles, just one more than the Eagles have swatted, and allowed 14 homers, two more than CSC has belted.
Michel leads the Eagles with four round trippers and Owens has three.
Metro has opened its season with a 4-8 record. The Roadrunners have lost three times to the University of Sioux Falls and twice to Montana State-Billings.
If the Eagles can’t play at home this weekend, fans will have to wait until March 16 and 17 to see their favorite team in action. Colorado Mines and Adams State are due to visit that weekend for round-robin action.