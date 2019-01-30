The Sioux County Warrior girls improved to 14-4 and extended their winning streak to four games, last week, earning a 61-37 victory over Oelrichs, Tuesday, Jan. 22, a 59-25 win over Hay Springs, Thursday, and a 48-41 win over Morrill, Saturday.
Despite surrendering an early lead to the Warrior girls in the first quarter, Saturday, Morrill managed to tie and then take over, leading 28-22 after the first half. The Warriors would battle back to tie the game 28-28 with about six minutes remaining in the third, but couldn’t manage to gain the lead back until with just under five minutes remaining sophomore Kodie Rempp sank a 3-pointer to put the Sioux County girls up 40-39. The Warriors would hold the lead throughout the remainder of the game.
Sophomore Karlee Juhnke led the Warriors with 15 points. Juhnke hit four of nine free throws and hit five field goals including one 3-pointer. Rempp was Sioux County’s next best scorer with 11 points scored on three 3-pointers and a single 2-point field goal. The sophomores combined for 11 of the Warriors 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Senior Grace Skavdahl had nine points in the game and junior Kalen Lotton had eight. Defensively, Juhnke had nine defensive rebounds and added another five on offense. Senior Morgan Edmund was next best with 10 total rebounds.
Tuesday, Jan. 22, against Oelrichs, Rempp scored a team-high 17 points and freshman Beth Krein had 11. The Warriors got out to a big 15-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back from there. Juhnke had nine points in the game and Lotton and senior Bailey Oetken each had eight.
Oetken had eight offensive rebounds and five on defense to lead the team. On defense, Rempp had seven steals.
Similar to the Oelrichs game, Thursday’s match with Hay Springs saw the Warrior girls building a big lead in the first quarter and cruise to a big win.
Rempp again led the Warriors, this time with a career high 21 points from five 3-pointers and a pair of 2-point baskets. The sophomore also sank two of three free throw attempts. No other Warrior broke the double-digit mark, but Juhnke had eight points and Oetken had seven. All but two Sioux County girls scored.
Hay Springs was led by senior Jessi Badje with 11 points and junior Katelin Agler who had 10.
Following their two wins at the Panhandle Conference Tournament earlier this month, the Sioux County boys were unable to get wins in any of their three games last week, losing first to Oelrichs, Jan. 22, 79-60, then to Hay Springs, Thursday, 63-54, and Morrill, 56-32.
The Sioux County boys outscored Oelrichs 27-9 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t overcome the 70-33 lead the Tigers had built through the previous three quarters. Junior Tristan Hunter hit five 3-pointers and scored 34 points in the losing effort, including 14 scored in the final quarter. Fellow junior Tommy Watson also hit the double-digit mark with 15 points and another junior, Michael Comstock, had nine points.
Thursday, the Warrior boys couldn’t recreate their PHC win over the Hawks earlier in the month. Hay Springs got out to an 18-10 first-quarter lead and was up 29-20 by halftime. The Warriors’ scoring would improve in the second half, but their 34 points across the final two quarters was matched by Hay Springs.
This time around Watson led the team in scoring with 21 points, while Hunter, Comstock, and freshman Tucker Monroe each had nine. The freshman had two of Sioux County’s three 3-pointers in the game; Comstock had the other.
The team’s winless week saw Sioux County held to just 17 points through the first three quarters of their game with Morrill, Saturday, while the Warriors surrendered 46 to the Lions in the same timeframe.
Hunter led the Warrior boys with 12 points while Watson and Monroe each had eight.
Both the Sioux County boys and girls begin the final stretch of the regular season this week, traveling to Minatare, Friday. The Warriors then play host to Leyton, Saturday, and Crawford Tuesday. The team’s final game will be against Guernsey-Sunrise, Feb. 8.