The Sioux County girls’ basketball team used their first action of the new year to improve to a four-game win streak with a 41-32 defeat of the Edgemont Moguls, in Edgemont, Saturday. In contrast, the Warrior boys are still looking for their first win of the season after a 59-33 loss to the Moguls the same day.
Tied at 10 after one quarter, the Warrior girls outscored the Moguls 9-6 in each of the middle frames before finishing Edgemont off with a 13-10 fourth quarter.
While the Moguls managed to match the Warrior girls with 11 field goals, Edgemont gave Sioux County 29 opportunities from the line, from which the Warriors took 18 points.
Five Sioux County girls had a free-throw percentage 50-percent or better including Sophomores Karlee Juhnke and Kodie Rempp who Edgemont sent to the line most often. Rempp sank five-of-six attempts while Juhnke went four-for-eight. Teammates Grace Skavdahl and Skylar Edmund each sank both of their attempts while Kalen Lotton hit two-of-three. Senior Morgan Edmund missed once on her two attempts.
Rempp used a strong third-quarter which saw her score seven of the Warriors’ nine points on her way to a game-leading 12 total. In addition to her five from the line Rempp had three field goals, including one from beyond the arc. Senior Bailey Oetken and Juhnke were the team’s next best scores with six points each.
Edgemont was led by Abby Tidball who had eight points. Lizzy Tidball was just behind with seven and Maddie Peterson had six.
The win moved the Sioux County girls to 7-2 this season.
After the Sioux County boys edged the Moguls 9-7 in the first quarter, Edgemont took over the game scoring 18 points to lead 25-15 after the first half. The Moguls were able to keep momentum in the third thanks in part to sophomore Caleb Simons who scored 12 of Edgemont’s 22 points in the quarter.
Simons led all Edgemont scorers with 20 points. Mogul senior Kaleb Darrow was the next best scorer with 16 points and fellow senior Dalton Reutter had ten.
Sioux County was led by junior Tristan Hunter who had 16 points. Hunter was three-for-four from the line and sank the Warriors’ lone 3-pointer. Fellow Junior Tommy Watson was the Warriors’ next best offensive player with 12 points from five field goals and two sank from the line.
Both Sioux County teams hosted the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings, Monday, but results were not available at time of print. The two teams will travel to face Bayard, Thursday.