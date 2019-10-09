The Sioux County Warriors’ football team continued their unbeaten season, Friday, moving to 5-0 following a 52-7 road win over the Hyannis Longhorns.
The Warriors extended a 12-0 first-quarter lead to 52-0 by halftime, not allowing Hyannis to get on the board until a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Warrior senior Tommy Watson carried the ball 14 times for 151 yards and three TDs in the game. He completed all three of his passes for two touchdowns and 64 yards.
In total, Sioux County had just 83 yards passing and 241 yards rushing. Seven Warriors had carries in the game, led by Watson’s 14. Sophomore Sean Johnson was next-best with 44 yards on seven carries. Senior Tristan Hunter rushed for just nine yards on four carries, but had the team’s other running TD.
You have free articles remaining.
Hunter led Sioux County’s receivers with 46 yards and a TD on two catches. Senior Michael Comstock had 22 yards and a touchdown on one catch.
Comstock threw the ball twice in the game, completing one pass for 19 yards.
Senior Allen McCumbers led the defense with nine tackles. Sophomore Leif Meidell, junior Sam Skavdahl and Watson had five tackles. All told, the Warriors had seven tackles for a loss, led by Comstock, who had two.