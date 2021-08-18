With most starters returning, Eagles seeking depth

With starters returning at nearly every position on both offense and defense, much of the emphasis during the first 10 days of practice for the Chadron State College football team has been on establishing the depth chart.

At all levels of football, players who have been starters nearly always open the new season in that position if they are healthy. With almost all the players from last year’s abbreviated schedule still on the roster, there’s not much suspense about who will be the Eagles’ starters when they launch their schedule on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Colorado Western in Gunnison.

About the only offensive starter from last year not available is tight end Baylor Hayes, who graduated in May. The Eagles also are missing last year’s starting running back, but Elijah Myles, the team’s leading rusher in 2019 is back after remaining at home in California last fall because of the COVID pandemic, although he was not infected.

As a sophomore in ‘19, Myles carried 200 times for 1,077 yards and a dozen touchdowns to rank among the most productive running backs in the RMAC.