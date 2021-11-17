Women's wrestling opens campaign in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - The Chadron State College women's wrestling team got its inaugural season off to a start on Saturday, competing at the Maverick Open at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Five of its six team members competed.

We're all going out and scoring points, which is great," said CSC Head Women's Wrestling Coach Alijah Jeffery. "Kamila went out and made it happen. After her close loss, she came back and dominated every match. She really wrestled purposefully and intelligently. This is just a preview of what's to come, and I'm impressed with how all of the women did today."

Kamila Montenegro led the team with a third place finish at 170 pounds. She pinned her first opponent, a former Arizona state champ, before losing 8-4 in the quarterfinals. Then she won four straight by fall in consolations, with three of those pins coming in the first period, to take the bronze medal.

Both Taylor Lindstrom and Karstin Hollen made it to the third round of consolations, and were one match from placing in the tourney. Lindstrom wrestled three matches at 101 pounds which were all tech falls, getting in on the better end of one against teammate Kinsey Smith. Hollen advanced at 143 pounds, partially through byes, but her tie in the third consolation round was decided in favor of her opponent on match criteria.

Jeslyn Jindra also competed at 170 pounds, taking two losses by first period fall.

The CSC women travel to St. Charles, Missouri, for the Lindenwood Open next Sunday.

CSC Individual Results:

101

Angelique Cervantes (Life Pacific) TF Taylor Lindstrom (CSC), 10-0

Taylor Lindstrom TF Kinsey Smith (CSC), 12-2

Carly Neville (Dixie State) TF Taylor Lindstrom, 17-6

Malarie Dominguez (Wayland Baptist) TF Kinsey Smith

143

Kaylee Lacy (Colorado Mesa) pinned Kartin Hollen (CSC), 0:42

Kairah Castillo (Black Widow Wrestling Club) dec. Karstin Hollen, 6-6

170

Kamila Montenegro (CSC) pinned Courtney Cardoza (Ottawa-Ariz.), 4:50

Sadie Antoque (University of Providence) dec. Kamila Montenegro, 8-4

Kamila Montenegro pinned Tristian Martinez (Wayland Baptist), 4:08

Kamila Montenegro pinned Dylan Huddy (University of Providence), 2:53

Kamila Montenegro pinned Samantha Vasquez (Colorado Mesa), 0:48

Kamila Montenegro pinned Courtney Cardoza, 2:59

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0