Young Chadron team ‘sizzled’

Young Chadron team ‘sizzled’

girls team

Members of the Chadron Sizzlers, fifth graders who had an outstanding basketball season this winter, from left, were Rylan Barry, Graycen O’Donnell, Calla Landen, Sadie Chesley, Annabelle VanderMay, Thaivunh Sayaloune, Jae Gooder, Gracie Calkins, Jezy Alcorn and Kailinh Sayaloune.

 Courtesy Photo

The Chadron Sizzlers, a fifth grade travel basketball team, completed its 2021 season as the CSC Hoop Shoot champions the last weekend of March. It was the team’s fourth championship while competing in six tournaments. Its season record was 20-3. Two of the losses were in the first tourney at Rapid City, but after that the Sizzlers were 19-1.

The other championships were at the Polar Bear Classic in Rapid City, the Bridgeport Lions Tourney and the Park Bench Hardwood Classic in Rapid City. The Sizzlers were the runners-up at the Sidney Youth Classic.

The team members were Jezy Alcorn, Rylan Barry, Gracie Calkins, Sadie Chesley, Jae Gooder, Cella Landen, Graycen O’Donnell, Kailinh Sayaloune, Thaivanh Sayaloune and Annabelle VanderMay. The team was coached by Mary Landen and Zac Alcorn. Vrasai Sayaloune was the student assistant.

The team also had cheerleaders, the “Sizzle Bacon Mascots.” They were Raime Gooder, Nealy Landen and Adetsi Sayaloune.

