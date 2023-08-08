Last Wednesday, Chadron’s City Transit program marked its anniversary with a cookout at the main office, 127 West Second.

In the past year, Transit Director Julie Lawrence said, services have been expanded to outside Chadron. “We’ve been accommodating people from the airport who’s flights have been cancelled,” she said, noting one example when people needed to get to Denver. Through partnering with the Kimball transport service, the passengers were able to make their destination.

People have also been transported to Alliance and Rapid City to make flights as well, Lawrence said.

City Transit has also transported folks to and from Fort Robinson and Chadron State Park. When college students return, the transport service will be used to take them to Bands on Bordeaux and Chadron State Park.

Chadron Public Schools students have also benefited from City Transit’s transportation. Lawrence noted the 100 Women who Care about Chadron purchased bus passes for the students.

“With their help and our help to get them to school,” Lawrence said, “they’re able to get their education.”

The passes, which provide 22 rides for $20, have been very well-received by the community as a whole. Lawrence noted these don’t expire, so infrequent riders can still have a pass they could use whenever they need it.

Earlier this year, Lawrence began offering rides to Prairie Winds Casino. The first trip saw three passengers, she said, and they are now up to 10 with a maximum capacity of 12. Previous trips were from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., she added, but the seniors wanted to change things up so they are now 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lawrence, who became the transit director a year ago, said she applied for another job with the City of Chadron but was told she was overqualified. Instead, the transit position was offered and she decided to give it a try.

“It takes a lot of organization,” she said, “which I love to do. And I love working with people, so it just fits right in.”

The first change Lawrence made was to relabel the service Chadron City Transit from the previous Handi-Bus moniker, which caught on very quickly. The first month, she said, ridership went up by about 100. She added that, when she started, the monthly average number of riders was 400-500; now, that average is about 800. Two months ago, there were 1,030 riders.

The majority of rides are for shopping and medical visits. During the summer, there is typically one driver. When the school year starts, Lawrence said they’ll up that to two in order to accommodate student rides. They also utilize a City of Chadron vehicle as it is more economical for airport and long-distance trips, and are pursuing purchase of a minivan that will accommodate a wheelchair.

Drivers and their time serving are: Sheryl Chambers, 43 years; Merlyn Chambers, 27 years; Gary Walker, one year; and new driver Wayne Hurley.