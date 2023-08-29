The first couple months in Chadron for the 12th president of Chadron State College, Dr. Ron Patterson, have been enjoyable. He and his son moved to the community Father’s Day weekend, and Patterson began his work at the college June 20.

“[Nebraska State College System] Chancellor Paul Turman has been fantastic in his leadership and expectations for me in my role, but also Chadron State College. The campus community has been welcoming, and family friendly. They have befriended my family and my wife, and welcomed us with open arms fully into the community. We felt welcomed and loved during Fur Trade Days.

“We have really enjoyed moving and relocating to Chadron, Nebraska, but more importantly we’ve really enjoyed meeting the wonderful people.” Prior to coming to Chadron, Patterson was at the University of North Alabama in several leadership roles including chief enrollment officer, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and director of the presidential mentor’s academy.

Looking at areas to address at CSC, Patterson said primary for him is to increase enrollment at the college. There are two-revenue streams for the school, he explained. The first is state legislature and appropriations; the second is tuition and fees. Declined enrollment put a strain on the budget, he said, so administration has to look at the best ways to attract, enroll, retain and graduate students.

His second priority is simply listening. He’s launched a listening tour this month, meeting with high school and college administrative staff in Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering, Ogallala and North Platte. He plans to continue the tour through the coming months, with focus on K-12, business and industry, community and residents, and alumni.

The purpose of the tour, Patterson said, is to develop his strategic vision for the college. “It’s important to listen to all constituents who have a stake in Chadron State College.” The Bean Broker will host Patterson on this listening tour on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4-6 p.m.

Patterson gave a preview of the strategic plan, noting that is starts with enrollment and is founded in the student education experience, and will also go into brand awareness and identity. He plans to share more after the tour is complete.

The strategic plan will chart the next five years for the college, being a set of guiding principles, Patterson said.

The new president is also looking into building relationships and collaborations between the city and the college. Since his arrival, he’s met with City Manager Tom Menke, alumni and the college foundation board to glean information on how partnership between Chadron and CSC can be strengthened.

He’s also planning to gather information from Chadron Chamber of Commerce Director Gabby Michna, and has already met with Northwest Nebraska Director of Tourism Kerri Rempp and Sara Bennett of Pine Ridge Job Corps.

“I’ve been very trying to meet and shake hands, and try to establish those partnerships in the community, and also learn where they see we can partner with the community.”

As for the draw to Chadron, Patterson said it is the people and the location. “I think the location is outstanding. I see the value in the High Plains in Western Nebraska. I see the value in this being the only regional comprehensive public college in Western Nebraska. That was very appealing to me.

“As I learned more about the institution and its mission, vision and values, and after I met the people, I was sold on the opportunity of coming here and leading this great institution. We are a hidden gem that I no longer want hidden.”