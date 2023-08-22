A little over two weeks ago, Chadron City Council approved the first reading of proposed fee ordinances for the coming fiscal year. This past Monday night, during the second reading, a couple of those fees saw some lengthy discussion by council — with member Vice Mayor Joe Johndreau absent — and members of the public.

The first is a proposed credit card transaction fee of $2.20 or up to 4% per transaction. Mayor George Klein reported the amount of fees incurred in the 2021-22 fiscal year was $18,255.04. In the 2022-23 fiscal year-to-date the fees incurred is $15,776.88.

Councilmember Miles Bannan noted in the 2021-22 year, about $14,700 was water and wastewater utility payments. If looking to recoup fees, he said, it has to be in utility payments. The credit card transaction fee would be placed on utility payments, as well as those made at the Chadron Aquatic Center and for fuel at the Chadron Municipal Airport.

Finance Officer Michelle Stoke pointed out a lot of people go online to pay their utility bills, and already get charged $1.25 to use the online system, and increasing costs would likely push a number of people toward paying in person or by mailing in checks. She asked the council consider that the increase in hand-delivered or mailed payments could result in increased personnel costs to handle them.

Klein was inclined to keep the percentage fee rate, but scale it back to 2.5% or 3%, and see how it works for a year. Bannan suggested keeping a fee rate of 2.5% on utility fees, as that is where the vast majority of the fees come.

The second proposed fee is a 2% lodging occupation tax.

Russ Milton passionately argued against the tax, noting the lodging industry already charges 5%more than any other business in town and an additional 2% would be “stealing money from our customers,” with no benefit to them. It was proposed at the previous meeting that the lodging tax be used to improve the parks, and Milton said if the parks are to be improved it should be the Chadron residents paying for it.

Mayor Klein pointed out when he travels to other communities he gets hit with such fees, and Milton questioned why Chadron has to follow that lead. Milton further asked who would designate where the money goes, and Klein said it would be a separate line item in receipts, with the money controlled by the City.

Councilmember Mark Graves said if the money is used to improve facilities, it would mean more people coming to town and staying at the hotels. Milton said it is a “catch 22,” adding that council is still not paying for its own projects.

The appropriations ordinance for the 2023-24 fiscal years was also approved on second reading. According to the 2023-24 allowable growth, the property tax request is $1,273,155.50, compared to the $1,232,538.35 of the prior year. It was pointed out the mill levy is .00396, down from .00412 a year ago and .004225 two years ago.

Bannan said he generally does not support reducing the levy, and would rather leave it as it was. He further added the change in levy is the result of decision made by the Nebraska Legislature, and he is very disappointed.

The third reading of the ordinances will be at the next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Another financial matter, the 2023-24 salary scale, was tabled for a later meeting. Though a motion was made to approve the scale, “no” motions from Mayor Klein and Councilmember Shane Shepherd caused that to fail. Shepherd expressed wanting more time to go over the figures presented in scale, while Klein is concerned about the percentage of increases.

Bannan said one of the first steps in addressing the hiring and retention issues with City employees is to have a reasonable salary, and he was happy to see some of the presented raises.

City Attorney Adam Edmund pointed out the increases are based upon the comparability study of communities similar in size to Chadron, and emphasized that study has to be provided to give a better look at the Chadron scale.

In action at the meeting, council approved a request from Chadron Community Recreation for $50,000 in LB 840 Community Development Funds. This money would go to enhance a grant sought from the Nebraska Game and parks Land and Water Conservation Fund for Memorial Park.

The grant money would go toward four Pickleball courts on the north end of the park at an estimate of $200,000, reconstruction of tennis courts on the south side at an estimate of $250,000 and playground equipment at an estimate of $125,000.

The city has already set aside $75,000 for the pursuit of the matching grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks. With the additional $50,000 in LB 840 funds and $7,500 in in-kind contributions, the total is $132,500. If the NGPC awards the matching grant to the City, it means a total $265,000 toward the park renovations.

Council also approved a change order from Fuller Construction for the reconstruction of wildlife fence at the Chadron airport. The order is a no cost change, and increases the contract by 62 working days primarily due to weather. A $223, 720.29 payment was also approved to Fuller for the project.