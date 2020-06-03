Council passes resolution for revolving loan

Council member Cheryl Welch was in support of Klein’s proposal, and said it acknowledges we are in uncertain times and letters were received from concerned people.

Cottier said she appreciates Klein’s consideration, and addressed comments in the letters received. There’s been an accusation, Cottier said, there would be no guarantee what NNDC will be funding, insinuating that they spend money on more than just loans. She pointed out the funds in the revolving loan fund are audited each year and are not used for anything except loans to qualifying businesses. They can’t be moved into the general fund of NNDC, and remain in separate accounts and separate banks.

The only revenue used by NNDC for administration, she further added, comes from interest collected on loans made.

Another comment was that the funds should not be used for new businesses that are “in direct conflict with currently established businesses.” Cottier said this thinking is short-sighted but, she believes, against the wishes of those who passed the LB840 program. The way to grow our tax base, she said, is to have new businesses locate in Chadron, not refuse to assist them, and new business means having existing business in the future. Of the 25 loans NNDC has made in the past 10 years, Cottier pointed out 17 were for existing businesses.