Council passes resolution for revolving loan

Monday evening, Chadron City Council unanimously approved a resolution to consider the application of Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNCD) for LB840 Economic Development funds to create a revolving loan fund for businesses in Chadron.
The issue arose at the council’s May 18 meeting, and was tabled after a 3-2 vote with Mayor Miles Bannan and Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt voting no. Prior to this past Monday’s resolution approval, a motion died 3-2 — with Bannan, Crofutt and council member Mark Werner voting no — to allow NNDC use of $235,000 of the proposed $285,000 from the LB840 fund now, and the remaining $50,000 in December.
City Manager Greg Yanker explained that as part of the LB840 fund there were several options the money could be used for, including grants for qualifying businesses. Through discussions with Deb Cottier, executive director for NNDC, the question came up as to how to get what was initially over $300,000 in the LB840 fund into the community.
Through that process, Yanker said, as well as meetings with the Citizen Advisory Review Committee, it was discussed that it was best to have NNDC to create a revolving loan fund they would administer to make the process more streamlined and less cumbersome for businesses. Yanker also noted about $9,500 is generated monthly in the LB840 fund.
Council member George Klein presented the compromise of releasing $235,000 now and $50,000 in six months. He further added he has received some correspondence from people who are concerned regarding use of the LB840 funds.
Council member Cheryl Welch was in support of Klein’s proposal, and said it acknowledges we are in uncertain times and letters were received from concerned people.
Cottier said she appreciates Klein’s consideration, and addressed comments in the letters received. There’s been an accusation, Cottier said, there would be no guarantee what NNDC will be funding, insinuating that they spend money on more than just loans. She pointed out the funds in the revolving loan fund are audited each year and are not used for anything except loans to qualifying businesses. They can’t be moved into the general fund of NNDC, and remain in separate accounts and separate banks.
The only revenue used by NNDC for administration, she further added, comes from interest collected on loans made.
Another comment was that the funds should not be used for new businesses that are “in direct conflict with currently established businesses.” Cottier said this thinking is short-sighted but, she believes, against the wishes of those who passed the LB840 program. The way to grow our tax base, she said, is to have new businesses locate in Chadron, not refuse to assist them, and new business means having existing business in the future. Of the 25 loans NNDC has made in the past 10 years, Cottier pointed out 17 were for existing businesses.
Council member Werner said it was time to be decisive regarding the revolving loan fund, and NNDC has a proven track record of getting money to qualifying businesses.
In other action, council approved a facility use agreement and COVID-19 addendum to agreement with the Chamber of Commerce for the use of the Railroad Park for the Bands on Bordeaux Music Event Series. The performances will be July 9, 16 and 23, and Aug. 13. Council unanimously approved the July dates, though council member George Klein abstained in the near-unanimous vote that approved the August date.
John Morford noted there has been a push to move the Bands event to Railroad Park, and felt it was important to continue to move forward. With regard to distancing, Morford said there’s been some discussion of limiting the beer garden space so it would not cover the whole event space. This would allow people more space to spread out and distance themselves if they choose.
During discussion prior to the vote, it was noted that under the current directed health measures the event could not happen. However, it’s possible that the measures could change in the coming weeks and allow such celebrations. If the measures do not change, the agreement would be revoked.
It was further pointed out that the event would still have to be approved by Panhandle Public Health District.
Klein voiced concern that the August date coincides with college students returning and freshman orientation, and events with alcoholic beverages might give people a bad impression of the town.
Tori Wild noted the college sponsors the band for that event, and it’s more of a chance to show what a great community Chadron is. She added they are not specifically promoting the drinking aspects of it.
Special designated licenses were approved for the Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub, and for Wild’s Bar and Grill, to allow for outdoor beer gardens at the businesses July 10 and 11. Similar to the Bands event, the gardens will be allowed if the directed health measures change in the coming weeks.
Special licenses were also granted to Wild’s for two wedding receptions, on Aug. 7 and Aug. 15.
Council approved a resolution to approve the facility use agreement and COVID-19 addendum to agreement with the Chadron Youth Baseball Leagues, Inc. for use of the Maurice Horse Field, Fitzgibbon Field and Roger Eaton Soccer Field.
In a similar vein, a resolution was approved for the facility use agreement and COVID-19 addendum to agreement with the Chadron Girls Summer Softball Association for use of the Hampton Softball Field, Shumway Fields and Roger Eaton Soccer Field.
City Manager Greg Yanker noted the resolution does require organizations using the facilities to meet directed health measures and any other guidelines published by the Governor’s Office.
A resolution was approved to approve a lease agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Aeronautics Division, for a $30,000 grant for federal non-development economic assistance for Chadron Municipal Airport under provisions of the federal CARES Act.
A lease agreement was approved with Tom Serres for a tract of property located southeast of the City Street Shop on 1013 East Niobrara Avenue for grazing.
A resolution was approved to transition 81 street lights located in downtown Chadron from the current M2 rate to the M1, with the understanding that Nebraska Public Power District will own and maintain the street lights and be responsible for the LED converson.
Janet Johnson presented a report from the Problem Resolution Team for the 2019 calendar year. The team had 11 regular meetings. There were two new complaints for the year, and the team resolved seven existing complaints. Johnson noted from 2015 to 2019, there was only one year — 2018 — when there were more new complaints than resolved.
Since the inception of the team in 2009, Johnson said, there have been 59 complaints received and 53 abated.
A resolution was approved to place a lien for outstanding utility charges against 138 Lake Street.
A motion was approved 4-1, with Crofutt voting “no,” to approve $2,350 for the Balancing Act software. The software was presented at the council’s May 18 meeting.
Milo Rust was recognized for his 37 years as a dedicated and valued employee of the City of Chadron. Rust began his career with the City on June 13, 1983 as the Street Department Superintendent and was promoted to Public Works Director in 1985. He oversaw the parks, cemetery, street, utilities and airport operations. Among the projects in which he was involved were the First Street storm water rehabilitation, improvements at the Chadron Municipal Airport, the new wastewater treatment facility, the tree farm and the Highway 20 improvement project.
Further, he was an active representative of the City in the Nebraska Chapter of the American Waterworks Association and the Heartland Expressway Association. He was named City of Chadron Outstanding Employee of the Year in 2009.
Rust said, “It’s been a fun ride. We got a lot of stuff done with a lot of help from the community, more so than people know. It’s always been community involvement on all the projects . . . All our public works employees have had different phases, different things they’ve done throughout the years, and there’s always been a lot of pride.”
The City will host a retirement celebration on Wednesday, June 10 from 4-6 p.m. As restrictions don’t allow for gathering at this time, people are encouraged to drive by City Hall and give Rust a shout out and drop off a card if they choose. Favorite memories and stories about Rust are also encouraged. Those who can’t make the celebration can mail their cards to 426 North Morehead Street in Chadron.
