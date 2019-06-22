Colton Peckham, 20, Sidney, Possession of marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Vanessa Finchum, 20, Chadron, No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)
Lance A. Stasinski, 23, Crawford, DUI, first offense, $500, 7 days jail, 1 day credit for time served, 6 months driver’s license revocation (CPD)
Dezmond Smith, 25, Chadron, Possession of marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
You have free articles remaining.
Robert A. Kittelman, 67, Chadron, DUI, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation (NSP)
Koffi Homawoo, 48, Chicago, Ill., Violate no passing zone, $25 (NSP)
Keith Kicker, 24, Chadron, Drive during revocation/impoundment, $200, 1 year driver’s license revocation; Improper/defective vehicle light, $25 (NSP)
Victor C. Padron, 25, Miami Lakes, Fla., Speeding 21-35, $200 (NSP)