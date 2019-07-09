The Amateur Radio Community throughout the United States annually conducts a communications exercise to test the ability to operate Radio and Digital Communications under Emergency Conditions. On June 22-23, the Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club (W0FLO) in coordination with the Dawes County Sheriff, conducted the annual “Field Day.” During the weekend event, they made contact with 105 other amateurs in 25 states.
This year, the field day was conducted utilizing the Dawes County Mobile Emergency Communications Trailer for the first time. The Dawes County Sheriff’s department has been developing the emergency communications mobile facility for the past few of years and the Amateur Radio community was excited to utilize the facility. The club also acts as an emergency communications group for the Chadron Community Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.