With the state’s legislative session wrapped up for another year, local school districts have final numbers on how much state aid they will collect for the 2019-20 academic year.
The final state aid certifications were formalized at the end of the May, and six school districts in the northern Panhandle will see an increase from this year’s formula.
Hay Springs is the biggest winner, as it will receive more than $1.2 million in state aid for 2019-20, up $291,831 from the recently completed academic year. Chadron Public Schools isn’t far behind, as that district will receive $261,141 more than last year for a total of more than $4.5 million in state aid. Hemingford and Crawford will see less significant increases. Hemingford will receive $920,608 in aid, up $45,904 from last year, while Crawford will receive $829,671, up $58,372 from last year.
Gordon-Rushville and Sioux County are set to receive slight increases to their limited state aid. G-R received $45,115 in aid last year but will take in $51,419 in 2019-20. Sioux County received only $7,224 in aid last year and will see that increase to $9,110 this fall.
The Unicameral also decreased school districts’ spending authority to 2% over the previous year, an issue the districts will have to address as they begin building budgets this summer. Entities previously had been able to budget up to 2.5% more each year.
Chadron Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester said she remains uncertain what the final impact that decision will have on her school district. Chadron Public Schools will also receive a $400,000 increase in certified budget authority over last year, and that and the increase to state aid will absorb the half-percent decrease to some degree, she said.
“They can give you an increase in state aid, but you have to have the budget authority to spend it,” she said.
Chadron’s preliminary budget for 2019-20 is estimated to be $15 million, which board member Boone Huffman said is too high during the district’s most recent board meeting.
“This is a very initial draft,” said Dr. Winchester. “We always budget high. We do not intend to spend everything we budget.”
The preliminary draft includes a previously board-approved increase to salaries, which account for 80% of the district’s budget, a hike in health insurance premiums and the addition of the district’s AWARE grant dollars. That grant, which addresses mental health within the school district, is money in-money out, Dr. Winchester said, and is not generated from local property tax but does impact the budget’s bottom line.
“It makes it look like our spending is more, but it is reimbursable.”
The public can also lend assistance in keeping the district’s budget in line when it elects to make donations to the school. The board is currently reviewing an update to one of its policies relating to gift-giving. If approved, the district’s formal policy will be to encourage all donations to the school be routed through the Chadron Public Schools Foundation. Gifts that are presented directly to the district must be deposited in the general fund, which impacts state aid each year because it appears as revenue, Dr. Winchester said. The board had a first reading on the policy this month and will discuss it again in July.
Crawford Public Schools is in the midst of a tough budget cycle as it deals with the decrease in spending authority in addition to a loss of valuation. The loss is due, in large part, to the fact that the ore reserves at Crow Butte Uranium Mine were slashed from $5.4 million to zero this year as mining operations ceased.
Superintendent Kirk Hughes said his district is searching for ways to address the issue, primarily through staffing decisions. Every time the district has a retirement or resignation, the administration and board of education consider carefully if the position needs to be filled, he said.
“That’s how we’re looking to take care of it right now, is through attrition.”
Anticipating the changes, the district consolidated its two building principal positions into one last summer, and has chosen not to fill all of the para-professional positions that would have been open after resignations.
Salary costs are the majority of the district’s cost, and the school will have to find ways to work smarter with less, Hughes said.
“If you’re going to reduce your budget, that is where you have to look.”